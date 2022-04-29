Dessers Fires Brace as Feyenoord Beat Marseille, Lookman Level for Leicester

Joe Aribo, Calvin Bassey caged with Rangers in Germany

Duro Ikhazuagbe

Super Eagles midfielder, Ademola Lookman saved Leicester City’s blushes yesterday, cancelling out Roma’s Lorenzo Pellegrini’s 15th minutes advantage in the Europa Conference League semi-final first leg at the King Power Stadium.

Lookman who recently switched allegiance to Nigeria, forced Gianluca Mancini to turn into his own net to level from close range after 67 minutes.

Kelechi Iheanacho who came on in the 62nd minute for Jamie Vardy failed to get on the scorers sheet against Jose Mourinho’s side.

The return leg in Italy takes place next week, with the winners of this tie facing either Feyenoord or Marseille.

In The Netherlands, another Nigerian international, Cyriel Dessers’ brace gave Feyenoord a 3-2 victory against Olympique de Marseille’s in the UEFA Europa Conference League at De Kuip.

Feyenoord started off well, and were able to hold off Marseille’s early pressure. As the hosts grew into the game with two goals ahead, they continuously were able to get behind Marseille’s back line with balls from above. The French team fought back to tie the game at 2-2.

However, Dessers’ second goal of the evening, barely one minute into the second half gave Feyenoord the 3-2 victory going into the second leg of the semi final next week Thursday.

Joe Aribo and Calvin Bassey’s trip with Rangers to Germany did not bear good results as the Scottish team lost 1-0 to a late strike from RB Leipzig’s Angelo.

Now, Rangers must come from behind if they are to reach their first European final in 14 years after a resolute showing was undone by that late wonder strike in their Europa League semi-final first leg.

The Bundesliga hosts were limited in their opportunities but take a slender lead to Glasgow thanks to a stunning Angelino volley five minutes from time.

RESULTS

EUROPA LEAGUE

RB Leipzig 1-0 Rangers

West Ham 1-2 E’Frankfurt

EUROPA CONFERENCE

Feyenoord 3-2 Marseille

Leicester 1-1 Roma

PREMIER LEAGUE

Man Utd 1-1 Chelsea

