World Malaria Day: DOAM Foundation Partners Bond Chemicals, Offer Free Medical Service to Mushin Community

Daniel Ogechi Akujobi Memorial (DOAM) Foundation, recently partnered Bond Chemicals Pharmaceutical to offer free medical outreach to people living in Mushin community, Lagos.

This was part of efforts aimed at commemorating the World Malaria Day set aside globally to control the scourge.

At the programme, members of the community were sensitised on the causative factors of malaria fever, complications and prevention, while medical test on blood sugar, blood pressure and test for malaria were conducted on them.

The Programme Officer on Education,

Ms Ruth Nwachukwu, said the essence is give medical attention to the less privileged, touch lives and put smiles on their faces.”

According to her, “the foundation embarks on this effort to touch lives. So far, we have touched more 8,000 lives in communities within Lagos and put smiles on their faces.”

A pharmacist with Bond Chemicals, Mr. Isaac Melfa emphasised on the partnership with Doam foundation to provide free medical services to those who have been infected with malaria fever, adding that it was the organisation’s way of giving back to the society.

“We provided the diagnostic and medical facilities to treat patients free of charge. This is our own way of giving back to the society and also ensuring those who cannot afford the drugs are given free of charge.”

He said malaria is preventable if communities can work together to ensure a clean environment and using insecticide treated nets to reduce the scourge.

” Studies have shown that using of insecticides treated bed nets have been able to reduce malaria. It may be inconvenient but you can sleep with such nets which can last for like three to five years.

“The next stage is ensuring a clean environment and removing stagnant water to prevent malaria fever,” he said.

A medical doctor with the Directorate of Naval Services, Victoria Island, Lagos, Dr. Uchechukwu Ukoh said the

essence is to create awareness about malaria pandemic common in the tropics especially of Africa.

“We live with it. We actually know about malaria, but we have not made much effort to prevent them by focusing more on our environment.

“Malaria is caused by mosquitoes and if they are not controlled, it could get out of hand.”

She emphasised on the complications of the parasite saying that it could lead to cerebral malaria which could result to feats or convulsion; kidneys problem and hypoglycemia, as well as anaemia.

” The red blood cells will be eaten up and there will be no blood circulation. This could eventually lead to death,” Ukoh said.

On what government/ community can do on the the pandemic, she stressed the need for the government to ensure that the operators of Lagos State Waste Management Authority ( LAWMA), work effectively to clear dirt on our roads so as to guide again the spread of malaria fever, adding that it gives room for the multiplication of mosquitoes.

” Members of the community should also help to clear their gutters around their environment as that could be a good breed for mosquitoes. They could create good sewage disposal for that to reduce the risk of malaria fever.”

