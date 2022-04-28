PDP Rakes in N113.2m as 90 Aspirants Pick Forms in Bayelsa

Olusegun Samuel



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has raked in N113.2 million from the sale of nomination and expression of interest form for the 90 aspirants for the state and National Assembly seats.

THISDAY gathered that 67 aspirants have declared interest in the 24 seats of the State House of Assembly. On the other hand, 23aspirants have declared interest for the Federal House of Representatives and Senate seats.

Among the leading aspirants for the state House of Assembly include the Speaker of the State Assembly, Hon. Abraham Ingobere, his Deputy, Micheal Ogbere, the Chairman of the House Committee on Information, Hon. Tari Porri.

Others include: an aide to Gov. Douye Diri on Legislative Matters, Hon. Alfred Belemote. He is expected to slug it out with two others in Brass constituency 2.

Leading the pack of aspirants for the Federal House of Representatives is an incumbent member of the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Fred Agbedi.

But he was also reported to have picked the form for the Senate seat and dumped the idea after a resolution by the caucus of the party led by Gov. Douye Diri who resolved that former Governor, Seriake Dickson be allowed to return to the Senate for second term.

A check through the list of aspirants for Federal House of Representatives showed a former Commissioner for Information, Hon. Daniel Markson Iworiso, former Education Commissioner, Jonathan Obuebite and two Local Government Chairmen, Hon. Perekeme Bertola (Ekeremor) and Ebiyoun Marvin Turner (Ogbia) respectively.

Also listed are former Education Commissioner, Hon. Gentle Emela and an incumbent Assembly member, Hon. Oboku Oforji.

For the Senate ticket, former Governor Seriake Dickson led the pack vying for the Bayelsa West Senatorial ticket. Also in the Senatorial race are former Chief of Staff to Government House, Benson Agadaga (Bayelsa East), the former Secretary to Government, Hon. Kombowei Benson, incumbent Senator representing Bayelsa Central, Senator Cleopas Moses and retired Police Officer, Andrew Odua.

