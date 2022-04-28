Famacare Offers Free Malaria Test, Treatment in Lagos Communities

Rebecca Ejifoma

As part of activities to celebrate its third anniversary and commemorate the World Malaria Day, Famacare, a healthcare provider committed to providing primary healthcare services to residents of densely populated areas, conducted free malaria testing in Egbeda and Abule-Egba communities in Lagos State.

Residents were tested, treated, enlightened, and empowered with knowledge on some preventive and protective measures towards controlling malaria and its carrier, anopheles mosquitoes. The free testing was to reduce the scourge of Malaria in the areas.

Speaking at the event, the CEO of Famacare, Uzor Ofulue, noted that the free medical exercise is part of the organisation’s efforts to give back to the society.

She said: “Malaria is one of the most severe diseases in tropical and subtropical regions. It is a leading cause of death and disease in many developing countries, including Nigeria, where children and pregnant women are most vulnerable.”

Citing 2021 World Malaria Report, Ofulue said almost half of the world’s population, 7.9 billion, live in areas at risk of malaria transmission in 87 countries and territories.

She told newsmen that Africa is unarguably the most affected due to poverty and low living standards. In her words, “The World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that no less than 600,000 people die from Malaria every year.”

According to the National Association of Hospital and Administrative Pharmacists of Nigeria (AHAPN), Nigeria has approximately 100 million cases of Malaria and over 300,000 deaths reported annually.

The WHO said this is about 50 per cent of the total malaria burden in Africa, with 97 per cent of the total population (approximately 173 million) at risk of infection.

“In commemoration of this year’s World Malaria Day,” the CEO said Famacare decided to test residents for free and treat those who tested positive for the malaria parasite.

“This is because, like most diseases, early detection is vital to reducing complications. While we always advocate for prevention, we don’t deny that one significant risk factor for Malaria is living in overpopulated environments.”

On his part, the Clinical Director of Famacare, Dr. Seyi Awolope, listed some of their strategies during engagement with host communities.

“We talk to them about early treatment, personal and environmental hygiene,” he outlined. Awolope emphasised the need to free drainage so there can be free flow. “Afterwards, sprinkle kerosene in the drainages to ward off mosquitoes.”

The experts also encouraged Nigerians in general to visit the clinic more for their basic health needs like headaches, and stomach discomfort among others.

World Malaria Day is observed every April 25th. This year, however, it has the theme, “Harness innovation to reduce the malaria disease burden and save lives.” And Famacara says it is planning some innovative ideas to help protect Nigerians from mosquito bites.

The Executive Director, Zainab Alibaba, echoed the words of her team members about the facilities they’ve put in place to further help with treatment and diagnosis.

For the third anniversary celebration, Famacare presented 12 members of staff with certificates of appreciation for their contributions to the organisation while newsmen were given a tour of the Flagship Centre in Egbeda.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

