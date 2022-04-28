Bosso Picks 28 Flying Eagles for WAFU B Tourney in Niamey

Olawale Ajimotokanin

Head Coach of the Flying Eagles, Ladan Bosso, has selected a team of 28 players who will compete against Ghana’s Black Satellites and the Young Etalons of Burkina Faso in Group B of this year’s WAFU B U20 Championship taking place in Niamey, Niger Republic between May 7th and 20th.

The seven-time African champions have high expectations as they fly into Niamey today and the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), has arranged two friendlies in Niamey to put the team in premium shape and readiness for the competition proper.

Hosts Niger Republic, Benin Republic, Togo and Cote d’Ivoire will battle in Group A.

The Flying Eagles will confront familiar foes Ghana in their first match of the competition on Sunday, 8th May, before they take on Burkina Faso three days later. Both matches hold at the General Seyni Kountche Stadium in Niamey.

Two teams will sail into the semi finals from each group, with the two finalists qualifying to represent the WAFU B zone at the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations.

Egypt will host the 2023 Africa U20 Cup of Nations while Indonesia will host the 2023 FIFA U20 World Cup finals. All four semi finalists from the tournament in Egypt will qualify to represent Africa in Indonesia.

All the 28 Flying Eagles

Goalkeepers: Nathaniel Nwosu (Water FC); Chijioke Aniagboso (Giant Brillars); Saheed Jimoh (Adoration FC)

Defenders: Opeyemi Omooloyi (Akure City); Abubakar Babaji (Niger Tornadoes); Lekan Oyedele (Remo Stars); Oluwatosin Adegbite (Enyimba FC); Augustine Njoku (Abia Warriors); Chikezie Okolie (Giant Brillars); David Sholumade (Akwa United); Benjamin Frederick (ABS FC)

Midfielders: Anas Hassan (Vandrezzer FC); Daniel Daga (FC One Rocket); Oluwaseyi Falodun (Jossy United); Samson Lawal (Katsina United); Onuche Ogbelu (Fosla Academy); Muhammad Aminu (Gombe United); Muhammad Shehu (Katsina United); Frederick Godwin (City FC)

Forwards: Adams Olubi (FK Zalgris Vilnius, Lithuania); Tolulope Ojo (Remo Stars); Ibrahim Muhammad (Maikunkele FC); Ibrahim Yahaya (Gombe United); Rilwanu Haliru Sarki (Mahanaim FC); Divine Nwachukwu (Adoration FC); Ahmed Abdullahi (HB Academy); Abdullahi Adam (Nasarawa United); Albert Hilary (Plateau United)

