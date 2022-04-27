Russia-Ukraine War: Customs Warns against Exportation of Foodstuffs

Francis Sardauna

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) Wednesday warned Nigerians against exporting foodstuffs to other countries of the world following the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine.

The Comptroller of the Katsina Area Command of the NCS, Dalha Wada Chedi, gave the warning while showcasing the achievements recorded by the command on the war against smuggling in the state.

He warned residents of the state that despite the reopening of the Nigeria/Niger Republic land border by the federal government, anyone found exporting the nation’s grains would face the wrath of the law.

He reiterated that the effects of the Russia and Ukraine crisis are already being felt in the food processing chain, noting that the countries are the highest producers of food items especially wheat.

According to him, “Now that the border at Jibia is officially opened, we will not entertain anybody exporting grains out of the country. We told them (residents) yesterday (Tuesday) and even today (Wednesday) we held a meeting with some of them.

“With the crisis going on between Russia and Ukraine, you can no longer import from that side then the country will be short of the supply. And the little we have here are taken out of the country for profit.

“The issue is that you have taken your own out of the country, the foreign one you are expecting is no longer coming then where are you?. No food, there will be food crisis.

“On no account should anybody try to export foodstuffs out of the country. We will set examples for those who think the government is playing. Government is serious on the people’s welfare and wellbeing.”

He, however, announced the seizure of nine vehicles, 398 bags of foreign rice, 244 cartons of foreign spaghetti, 39 jerricans of vegetable and other contraband worth over N31 milion within 27 days.

