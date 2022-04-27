DSS Raises the Alarm over Plot to Bomb Worship Places, Public Infrastructure

•Says criminal elements planning to return Nigeria to pre-2015 IED attacks

Kingsley Nwezeh

The Department of State Security (DSS) yesterday raised the alarm that criminal elements were planning to bomb worship places and public infrastructure reminiscent of pre-2015 Improvised Explosive Devices (IED) attacks on churches and other public utilities.

A statement by the DSS said it uncovered the plot by criminal gangs to forge an alliance to launch attacks on public infrastructure, worship and relaxation centres.

It stated that there were already reported cases of such incidents.

It said the agenda of those involved in the plan was to create fear among the citizens.

The security agency said it was determined to disrupt the plans of the enemies of the state.

The statement signed by Spokesman of DSS, Peter Afunanya, read: “The DSS hereby draws public attention to plans by criminal elements to return the country to the pre-2015 era reminiscent of IED attacks on soft and hard targets in parts of the country.

“Though there are already reported cases of such incidents in some areas, the service has uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance among themselves with a view to launching further attacks on critical infrastructure and other frequented public places like worship and relaxation centres, especially during and after the holidays and festive celebrations.

“The objective is to achieve some self- serving interests as well as cause fear among the citizenry. The service, however, recalls its earlier warning that some groups and individuals were plotting to stoke violence in the country.

“Following these, patrons, owners and managers of aforementioned public places are advised to be wary of this development and implement basic security measures to deter the threats.

“While the service is committed to the disruption of this trend and pattern of violent attacks, it will continue to partner with other security agencies to ensure that necessary drills are emplaced in order that public peace and order are not jeopardised.”

It added: “To this end, residents are enjoined to go about their lawful businesses and share, with security and law enforcement agencies, useful information on the activities of criminals.

“Meanwhile, the DGSS, Alhaji Yusuf Magaji Bichi, fwc wishes all and sundry a hitch free Workers’ Day and Sallah celebrations.”

