2023: Ebonyi APC Guber Aspirant Opposes Umahi’s Endorsement of Successor

A governorship aspirant in Ebonyi State on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Julius Ali Ucha, has rejected the endorsement of the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Francis Nwifuru, by the state Governor, Dave Umahi, for the 2023 governorship election.

Ucha said the Umahi’s endorsement of

Nwifuru as his successor was unacceptable, unconstitutional and demonic.

Umahi had at last weekend endorsed Nwifuru for the governorship position in the state.

Addressing journalists in Abakaliki, the state capital, Senator Ucha warned that any imposition of candidate would cause the defeat of the APC in the state.

Ucha, who was the pioneer Speaker of the state House of Assembly, emphasised his readiness to contest for the governorship position.

He urged the governor to rescind the endorsement and allow other aspirants for the position to contest the party’s primaries, adding that foreclosing other aspirants will spell doom for the party in the 2023 general election.

According to him, “It came to those of us who are governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC as a surprise that an endorsement has been made by the state governor. We are still aspiring very strongly, and we were not consulted and we are also aware that democracy is government of the people, by the people and for the people.

“Endorsement or appointment in democracy can only be done by the chief executive when he has been elected; you can appoint your commissioners, you don’t appoint people that are aspiring to be elected because we all aware that endorsing who is to be elected is undemocratic, it is immoral, it is also illegal and unconstitutional. It is even demonic because what you are doing is to destroy democracy because you are saying that the will of the people no longer matter in democracy.

“People are supposed to vote for one that is to govern them not through imposition. So, we reject imposition, and I call on the people of Ebonyi State to resist anything that will destroy democracy in this state.

“The electoral act and the party constitution provide only three conditions upon which an aspirant can emerge as a candidate. One is through direct primaries, secondly is through indirect primaries, and the third is through consensus, and none of this has been done in the state.

“So, even in the consensus, all other aspirants must have written a withdrawal note. If one refuses to withdraw and go to the federal high court, the entire process will be annulled. So, it is not something anybody can secure by a wave of hands that I have endorsed you or I have appointed you, no, we are in democracy. This is why I have decided to bare my minds on what has happened in our state recently.”

