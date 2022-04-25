No Nigerian Listed as WEF Names 11 Africans among 42 Young Global Leaders



*Somalian, Algerian, Namibian, Egyptian, Ghanaians, S’Africans, Kenyans make list

Ndubuisi Francis

Three Kenyans, three South Africans, two Ghanaians, an Algerian, Namibian and Somalian made the 2022 Young Global Leaders announced yesterday by the World Economic Forum (WEF).

However, no Nigerian made the list as members of the WEF 2022 class were chosen from different categories, which included the Academia/Think-tank, Arts & Culture, Business, Public Figure, Social Entrepreneur and Civil Society.

The two Ghanaians listed were in the Academia/Think-tank and Civil Society categories. They included James Kwame Mensah, Senior Lecturer, University of Ghana, and Françoise Moudouthe, Chief Executive Officer, African Women’s Development Fund, Ghana, respectively.

In the Business category three Kenyans– Dominic Wadongo, Group Head of Operational Risk, Equity Group Holdings Plc, Kenya and Eva Otieno, Principal, Africa Strategy, Standard Chartered Bank Kenya Ltd, Kenya.

Also in that category were three South Africans, including Lesley Ndlovu, Chief Executive Officer, African Risk Capacity “ARC” Ltd, South Africa; Zuriel Naiker, Managing Director, Sales and Distribution, Africa, Marsh & McLennan Companies, South Africa, and Esha Mansingh, Executive Vice-President, Corporate Affairs and Investor Relations, Imperial Logistics Limited, South Africa.

Soraya Djermoun, Entrepreneur, Author, Geopolitical expert from Terza, Algeria also made the list.

In the Civil Society category, Ilwad Elman, Chief Operating Officer, Elman Peace HRC, Somalia was also listed while

Nasreen Ali Mohamed, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Cherehani Africa, Kenya also made it in the Social Entrepreneur category.

Arts & Culture cateory had another South African, Sumayya Vally, Founder and Principal, Counterspace, South Africa.

The Public Figure category featured Sahar Albazar, Parliament Member & Deputy Chair of Foreign Affairs Committee, Egyptian Parliament, Egypt and James Mnyupe, Presidential Economic Adviser; Green Hydrogen Commissioner, Office of the President of Namibia, Namibia.

In announcing this year’s Young Global Leaders, the promoters said the WEF class of 2022 was gender equal and has representatives from 42 countries, adding that members would take part in a three-year leadership development programme that would help them reach their next level of impact.

The programme offers executive education courses, expeditions and opportunities to collaborate and test ideas with a trusted network of peers.

Head of the Forum of Young Global Leaders. Mariah Levin said: “The leaders celebrated today have demonstrated exceptional ingenuity and vision across their fields. While they represent diverse sectors, regions and issue areas, they are united in their commitment to lead towards a more inclusive and sustainable world.

“The World Economic Forum is delighted to welcome this year’s class of Young Global Leaders. Their commitment to improving the state of the world is crucial at a time where collaboration is needed more than ever,” said Nicole Schwab, Board Member of the Forum of Young Global Leaders

There are over 1,400 members of Young Global Leaders and alumni from more than 120 countries. Notable members include prime ministers Jacinda Ardern and Sanna Marin, President Carlos Alvarado Quesada of Costa Rica, entrepreneurs Iyinoluwa Aboyeji (Nigerian) and Rhea Mazumdar Singhal, peace activist Victor Ochen, and economist Esther Duflo.