Three Crowns Milk Rewards in ‘Cook for Mum’ Mother’s Day Campaign

Mary Nnah

To celebrate and appreciate mums on Mother’s Day, Three Crowns Milk, Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, asked consumers to nominate themselves to participate in the #TCCookForMum challenge to win exciting gifts for their mums.

On the show, participants were asked to prepare different delicious breakfast meals for their mums. After the preparation, their mums were invited to taste and score the meals prepared – not knowing which meal was prepared by their child.

Speaking on the campaign, Three Crowns Marketing Manager, Gloria Jacobs, said, “through the #TCCookForMum campaign, we celebrated mums for all that they do – always putting family first, loving unconditionally, and being amazing and irreplaceable.”

Out of over 200 entries, five beautiful ladies and their mums were shortlisted to participate in the challenge. The winning meal was prepared by Ume Cynthia Uchechi, who won the grand prize for her mum. Halimat Sarumi and Happiness Emmanuel both came second, each winning exciting prizes for their mums.

Jacobs further said: “We want to say a big thank you to everyone who participated in the #TCCookForMum challenge and helped make it a success! Special congratulations to the winning participants. We look forward to another Mother’s Day celebration next year to appreciate mums’ labour of love.”

Three Crowns is a leading Nigerian milk brand from the stable of FrieslandCampina WAMCO, Nigeria’s foremost dairy company of over 60 years. The Company believes that milk is an essential nutrient for every individual. As Nigeria’s leading low cholesterol brand, Three Crowns milk has nourished mothers and their families for more than 30 years with essential vitamins and minerals that support their well-being.

Three Crowns is the first milk brand to show care for mothers and acknowledge the important role they play in the family. The brand recognizes that when mothers as primary caregivers are taken care of, this positively impacts the care they give to their families. The brand has given itself the patriotic task of encouraging women to eat and live healthy, thereby making the family healthier and happier.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

