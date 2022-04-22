Police Arrest Five Terrorists in Kebbi

Ismail Adebayo



Kebbi State Police Command has arrested five suspected terrorists at Bunza, Suru and Dandi Local Government Areas of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Nafi’u Abubakar, while briefing journalists at the force headquarters in Birnin Kebbi yesterday said arms were recovered from the terrorists. He said the five terrorists were nabbed by operatives of the command acting on tip-off.

He said: “The suspects had been terrorising communities in Bunza, Suru and Dandi areas of Kebbi State for sometime now before their arrest.

“During investigation, one AK47 rifle, nine rounds of 7.62X39mm ammunition, one Dane gun, cutlasses were recovered from them. The suspects have been charged to court for prosecution.”

In another development, the state police said it intercepted five magazines of K2 assault rifle, 30 round of 7.6 2x39mm ammunition and six rounds of 99mm ammunition of Barreta pistol as it was about been transported into Kebbi from Kaduna.

The command PPRO said: “On April 17, at about 6:00 pm, a bag was given to a driver from Kaduna Park to be delivered to one Abubakar Maishanu, 35, of Bedi town in Zuru LGA of Kebb State.

“The said bag was suspected and subsequently, on April 18, at about 8:30 am, the suspect was called to take delivery of the bag and was arrested.

“When the bag was searched, five magazines of K2 assault rifle, 30 round of 7.6 2x39mm ammunition and six rounds of 99mm ammunition of Barreta pistol were recovered.

“In the course of investigation, the suspect confessed that he bought the recovered exhibits from someone at Rigachukun in Kaduna State, investigation into the case is ongoing.”

He said the command is committed to deal with criminal elements and protect lives and property in the state.

“I will like to tell the criminal elements to pack their bags and leave kebbi state because there is no hidden place for them”, the PPRO said

He urged the people in the state to be law-abiding and provide credible information to the police on suspicious movements of any persons in their communities.

