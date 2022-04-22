Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo, Adebayo Oke-Lawal Unveiled As Coaches for the AMVCAs ‘Design For The Stars’ Competition

Vanessa Obioha

Africa Magic and MultiChoice have unveiled top Nigerian fashion designers, Lanre Da Silva Ajayi of Lanre Da Silva Ajayi, Mai Atafo of ATAFO and Adebayo Oke-Lawal of Orange Culture, as coaches for the AMVCAs ‘Design For The Stars’ competition.

The household names in the fashion industry will work with the finalists of the competition, mentoring and sharing key pieces of advice with them as they prepare to showcase their designs at the first-ever AMVCAs Runway Show, scheduled to take place on Sunday, May 8, 2022.

Speaking on the competition as part of the activities for the eighth edition of the AMVCAs, Oke-Lawal said, “Fashion is a huge part of the AMVCAs, and it’s also a huge part of the mark that the AMVCA leaves even beyond the awards show. I think it’s incredible that the AMVCA has seen that and is giving back to the fashion industry that has been an imprint for the show over the years.”

Atafo added: “The AMVCAs red carpet is the biggest red carpet on the continent. Giving young designers a chance to be a part of that is a huge opportunity.”

Ajayi echoed a similar sentiment: “When you think of AMVCA, you think of spotlight, camera, light and action, so what better way to tell the fashion story? I think it’s an amazing opportunity for young designers to showcase the best of what they have.”

Ajayi, Atafo and Oke-Lawal, all internationally acclaimed designers, will bring their wealth of experience, collectively spanning decades, to the table as they take on their new roles as coaches. The finalists will be under their guidance for two weeks leading up to the runway show.

