Three Arrested for Possession of Firearms in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspects for alleged possession of a locally made pistol in the Lekki area of the state.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundeyin, in a statement yesterday , said luck ran out on a group of suspected armed robbers terrorising the Ajah area of Lagos State last week Thursday, around the under bridge in Ajah.

He said: “The Anti-Crime patrol team attached to the Ajah Divisional Police Headquarters, Ajah, Lagos, while on routine patrol, intercepted a silver-coloured Honda City vehicle with number plate, GGE 288 GV, with three occupants, Emeka George, 30; Ahmed Balogun, 23; and Bolaji Elewuro, 29.

“In an exhibition of conscientiousness, the operatives on reasonable suspicion conducted a courteous search on the occupants of the vehicle and in the process recovered one locally made pistol with three live cartridges.

“The operatives immediately moved the suspects to the station and preliminary investigation commenced. The Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, in his resolve to ensure safety and security of Lagosians, has assured that every required step will be taken to tackle insecurity.

“He has further directed that the suspects and exhibits be transferred to the Special Squad, for a more discreet investigation.”

