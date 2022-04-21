Police Arrest Man for Killing Mother, Daughter in Kebbi

Ismail Adebayo



Kebbi State Police Command has arrested a 25-year-old watchman, Idris Suleiman from Maradi town, Niger Republic for slaughtering a house wife and her four year old daughter in Birnin Kebbi.

The suspect was said to have sneaked into the residence of the deceased, Sadiya Idris at Labana Street, Sani Abacha Bye pass in Birnin Kebbi around 2.am and attacked her and 4-year-old daughter with a cutlass.

According to the police, the suspect confessed to using a cutlass to cut her until she was dead. He also killed the woman’s daughter, Khadija Akilu to cover up her crime.

While interrogating the suspect at the police headquarters in Birnin Kebbi, he told journalists that the deceased during argument called him an animal. He said: “I couldn’t sleep at night while reflecting on her calling me animal. At about 2.am I went to her residence and met her where she was sleeping. I used my cutlass to cut her more than four times until she died. I also killed her daughter because she called my name while killing her mother. I smashed her head on the floor and she died.”

While addressing the press, the Kebbi Police Command PPRO, SP Nafiu Abubakar said a team of police detectives attached to the Homicide Section, SCID were detailed to investigate and they succeeded in arresting the suspect.

“In the course our investigation, the suspect confessed to killing the woman for calling him an animal and a useless watch man during an argument between them”.

The PPRO also stated that, the suspect confessed to killing the deceased four years old daughter in order to cover up his evil act because she had identified him for being their neighbor.

He added that the case is still under investigation and the suspect will be charged to court as soon as the police completed its investigation.

