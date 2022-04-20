Terrorists Kill Newly Elected APC Councillor in Katsina

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The newly elected councillor of Gozaki Ward in Kafur Local Government Area of Katsina State on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, has been shot dead by gunmen suspected to be terrorists.

The incident occurred Wednesday at about 12:15am when the suspected terrorists invaded the deceased hometown, Gozaki, riding on motorcycles.

The attack is yet to be confirmed by the police or the state government, but a member of the community who craved anonymity, told THISDAY on Wednesday that the hoodlums stormed the area when most of the villagers were asleep.

Late Magaji was among the councillors elected on the platform of the ruling APC during the April 11 local government elections in the state.

The source added that the suspected terrorists numbering about 10 had earlier abducted two wives of the slain councillor but later released them while moving to the forest.

He said: “Bandits attacked our town (Gozaki) last night around 12:15am and killed our newly elected councillor, Alhaji Nasiru Magaji, aka Nasiru B.S. I am heading to Gozaki town now for the burial of the slain councillor.

“They shot him and was later taken to Malumfashi General Hospital where he was confirmed dead by doctors in the hospital. The bandits earlier kidnapped his two wives but they later released them.”

He lamented the spate of attacks and abductions in the community, adding that even last year, a newly wedded wife of an Immigration officer was kidnapped by terrorists in the area.

He appealed to the Katsina State Government and security agencies to investigate and fish out the culprits with immediate effect.

