Police Arrest Two Teenage Robbery Suspects, 12 Others in Ondo

Fidelis David in Akure



The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a three-man robbery suspects who have been terrorising residents of Owo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects are Mr. John Samuel (18), Mr. Tersoo Godwin (18) and Mr. Vincent Pascal 21 years.

A statement made available to journalists yesterday in Akure by the State Police Public Relations Officer, SP. Funmilayo Odunlami, said that items recovered from the suspects included two axes; four masks, a pack of weed and jewelries.

She noted that trio was among the 14 suspects that were arrested by the police command since the beginning of April 2022.

The statement reads: “On April 11, 2022, at about 10.00 hours, a case of armed robbery was reported at ‘A’ Division, Owo, that on April 10, 2022, a three-man gang attacked one Mukaila Bello ‘m,’ aged 54 along Ikare Road, David Camp and also collected the sum of Two Hundred and Three Thousand Naira Only (N203,000.00) cash from one Vincent John Yohanna.

“Upon the receipt of the information, detectives took the battle to Ashawo Camp, Amurin via Owo area and arrested the three suspects.”

She explained that the Command also arrested a 27-year-old man, Mr. Owolabi Abiodun, and a 23-year-old Mr. Benedict Ifeanyi, for impersonating as military officers.

“On April 11, 2022, at about 2.00p.m,, information was received by policemen attached to Oda Division, that a young man who claimed to be a student of School of Health Technology Akure, came alongside his friends, threatened and harassed his co-tenants and the landlord that his landlord will pay with his life if he evicts him from the house.

“Upon the receipt of the information, policemen were sent to the house to invite him and his friends. Investigation however, revealed that the suspect had been parading himself to be a soldier in his area. He, however, confessed that he was never a soldier but liked the uniform and bought it from an open market. He is assisting the police with other information that can help in arresting his cohorts and those involved in the illegal buying and selling of military uniforms.

“In the same vain, on the March 8, 2022, one Benedict Ifeanyi ‘m’ aged 23 paraded himself as a soldier to one Miss Tony Joy ‘f’ promised to assist the lady to arrest one Owolabi Olawumi ‘m’ who defrauded her of the sum of Two million Naira under the pretense of selling five plots of land to her.

“After arresting Owolabi Olawumi, the suspect took him to an unknown destination and obtained the sum of Three Hundred Thousand Naira from him without the knowledge of the complainant and lied to Joy that he had taken the man to army barracks where he will be made to pay the money he obtained from her.

“Few weeks later when Joy didn’t hear about her money and the whereabouts of the self-acclaimed soldier, she went to army barracks to report him and it was confirmed that he was never a military man. During interrogation, he confessed he was never a soldier.”

Odunlami also said that a suspected leader of Aiye Confraternity Secret Cult, Mr. Ikuemehinlo Oluwatosin and Mr. John Seyi, Mr. Solomon Francis, Mr. Odusola Monday and Mr. Omuyere Blessing were nabbed by the police.

“On February 28, 2022, a case of cultism and murder was reported at Igbokoda Division against one Ikuemehinlo Oluwatosin. During interrogation, he confessed to be a leader of Aiye Confraternity Secret Cult and that he participated in the killing of one Jesus Gallas ‘m’, and one Urhobo boy (name yet unknown) who were members of a rival cult group and that he chopped off their hands from the wrist.

“Further investigation also led to the arrest of John Seyi ‘m’, Solomon Francis ‘m’, Odusola Monday ‘m’ and Omuyere Blessing ‘m’ they all confessed to be members of Eiye Confraternity secret cult. The suspects have been charged to court.”

The police spokesperson explained that men of the command also arrested a 52-year-old man Abdulrasheed Adeyemi and Oluwasina Akeen 61-year-old for car theft.

“On March 4, 2022, the police got information about suspected men who lodged in a hotel along Ilesha Road, Akure, and their mission was to receive a stolen Toyota Hilux. Intelligence gathering, led to the arrest of the duo of Abdulrasheed

“Adeyemi ‘m’ Aged 52 and Oluwasina Akeen ‘m’ Aged 61 both of Kwara State.

“During interrogation, they claimed that one Johnson (Surname unknown) whom they both met at the Correctional Centre lured them into the act. That one Johnson and Maja called them on phone to meet them in Akure to receive the stolen vehicle. They further stated that the vehicle was sold to one Alhaji Aliu Isah in Sokoto State.”

She noted that after detectives moved to Sokoto State, they arrested the said Alhaji who also confessed to buying and receiving stolen vehicles and that the vehicle has been sold to Niger Republic.

“On 12th day of April, 2022, at about 17.30 hours, upon information received that an Iveco vehicle with registration number T6917LA, Engine number FIAT821042K300407074 and Chassis number WJME2NPU00C006255, white colour was suspected to be stolen from Lagos was heading to Onitsha along Benin/Ore expressway.

“Detectives swung into action and arrested one Henry Okoduwa ‘m’ age 48years together with the vehicle. On interrogation he confessed to the commission of the crime.

“On April 16, 2022, at about 14.40 hours, one Bosede Alo ‘f’ of Idoani reported at the Idoani Division, that sometimes in the month of March, 2022, at about 15.00 hours, one Adeniyi Adeleke ‘m’ age 27years called her daughter Hannah Alo ‘f’ age 10 years old to his room and forcefully have carnal knowledge with her.

“On April 18, 2022, information received revealed that at about 02.00 hours, a Toyota Hiace Hummer Bus with registration number GME 963 XC, outbound Gombe State to Lagos State ran into a barricade along Akunu-Akoko/Ayere Road and were attacked by armed men carrying cutlasses and a rifle jumped to the road, seven of the passengers were whisked into the Bush. On receipt the information combined teams of Police, Vigilante and Local Hunters mobilized into the bush for combing and rescued all the victims unhurt and have continued their journey.”

It noted that all the suspects would be charged to court as soon as possible.

