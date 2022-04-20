Mathematics Competition: Finalists Get Cash, Scholarships

Efforts to improve and increase interest in Mathematics in Nigeria have received a boost with the award of cash prizes and scholarships to finalists of the 19th Annual Mathematics Competition.

The event was held recently in Abuja.



The second-round qualifiers were invited for the second round and award ceremony at NTIC on April 8, 2022, witnessing the emergence of 20 exceptional students from the junior and senior categories. Nigerian Tulip International Colleges (NTIC) announced scholarships and cash prizes to the finalists.



The finalists will have access to 100 per cent full-tuition scholarships plus cash prizes and academic equipment. The awardees are the outstanding students from the junior and senior categories.



Three exceptional students were given a 100 per cent scholarship, with Luis Lu from Kerridale Prep School Port Harcourt topping the roll in Primary V and VI while Okadike Kennedy. O. from Dority International School came first in the JSS 3 category.



The top 20 positions were awarded cash prizes that ranged from N10,000 to N200,000 for both the primary category and JSS 3 categories.



Also, the maths teachers of the awardees’ schools received cash prizes of up to N100,000, and schools got gifts including giant-sized photocopiers, desktop computers and printers.



Lu, who could not conceal her excitement, said she developed interest in Mathematics because it is related to science, which she loves.

While encouraging her peers to develop interest in mathematics, she disclosed that her ambition is to become a pilot.



It was the same feeling expressed by her fellow awardee, Favour Enewo, a student of LGEA GFS Iduka Okene, Kogi. Favour, who came position in the north, thanked his parents for helping to develop his interest in Mathematics.

A parent of one of the awardees, Mrs. Ngozi Ogbuagu expressed delight about her son’s award.



She said she helped to nurture his interest in the subject when she, alongside her husband, noticed his interest in the subject.



In his remarks, the NTIC Managing Director, Fevzullah Bilgin, said, “I must confess that the Annual National Mathematics Competition (ANMC) is one of Nigeria’s largest mathematics competitions.”



Bilgin restated NTIC’s commitment to organising the maths competition every year to energise further students’ love for mathematics and other science-related subjects.​



The ANMC coordinator, Erdal Yilmaz, noted that, currently, 167 students are benefiting from the NTIC scholarship scheme, with more than N500 million spent annually for the rewards.



“With ANMC, we have been able to awake the mathematics potential in students and has been of great help in leveraging the students’ functionality in the science-oriented area,” he added.



Presenting awards at the event, the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, commended the efforts of the ownership of Nigeria’s mathematical sectors, who, he said, were collaborating with the NTIC to recognise the diligent and intelligent students.



In his remarks, the Director-General, National Mathematical Centre (NMC), Prof. Promise Mebine, said, “The problem of mathematics is not really a problem. People just have a phobia for this subject, and the government is not doing enough.”



While calling on government at all levels to invest adequate funds to train teachers especially at the public schools, he solicited the support of other organisations and well-meaning individuals.

