Ganduje Rejects Resignation of Chief of Staff, Three Commissioners

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano



The Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has rejected the resignation of his Chief of Staff, Mr. Ali Haruna Makoda, and three other commissioners and directed them to continue carrying out their duties in their respective ministries.

Those affected were the Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa; Commissioner for Budget, Mr. Nura Muhammad Dankadai, and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Ali Haruna Makoda, and Commissioner of Education, Mr. Sanusi Kiru.

It was reliably gathered that the rejection of their resignation was meant to douse political tension in their respective constituencies.

It was reported that Dankadai was eyeing the seat of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Honorable Alhassan Ado Doguwa, while Tsanyawa was said to be eyeing the seat of a House of Representatives Member Representing Tsanyawa/Kunchi Federal Constituency, Mr. Sani Bala, while Mr. Sanusi Kiru was believed to be eyeing Kiru/Bebeji constituency.

Also, a statement that was released yesterday by the Chief Press Secretary to Governor Ganduje, Mr. Abba Anwar, revealed that the governor has approved the resignation of seven commissioners.

The commissioners were as the Honorable Commissioner for Agriculture and Natural Resources, Dr. Nasir Yusuf Gawuna; the Honorable Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr. Murtala Sule Garo and the Honorable Commissioner for Culture and Tourism Mr. Ibrahim Ahmad Karaye.

Others were the Honourable Commissioner for Housing and Transport, Mr. Mahmud Muhammad Santsi; Honourable Commissioner for Special Duties, Mr. Muntari Ishaq Yakasai; the Honourable Commissioner for Rural and Community Development, Mr. Musa Ilyasu Kwankwaso; and the Honourable Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Mr. Kabiru Ado Lakwaya.

The governor thanked them for their tremendous contributions toward the development of the state and wished them well in all their future endeavors.

He directed that the permanent secretaries of the affected ministries should take charge immediately.

