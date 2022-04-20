Buhari’s Senator Moves to Dump APC, Holds Meeting with Katsina PDP Leaders

Sunday Aborisade in Abuja and Francis Sardauna in Katsina



A leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC) representing Katsina North Senatorial District in the National Assembly, Ahmad Babba- Kaita, yesterday, commenced moves to join the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Kaita, who was a member of the House of Representatives, and represented the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) in the Kankia/Ingawa/Kusada constituency of Katsina State, in 2011, is currently representing the senatorial district of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 9th Senate.

The senator had first met behind closed-doors with the state PDP leader and former governor of the state, Ibrahim Shehu Shema, in Abuja yesterday.

Other PDP bigwigs, who attended the meeting held at Shema’s office were the PDP governorship aspirant, Hon. Salisu Yusuf Majigiri; the 2015 PDP governorship running mate to Musa Nashuni, Gambo Bakori; former state Chairman of Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON), Hon. Ibrahim Lawal Dankaba, state PDP Youths leader, and Hamza Jibia, among others.

A credible source privy to the meeting that lasted about two hours, told THISDAY that the senator had reached agreement with the PDP stalwarts and that his formal declaration would happen soon.

According to the source, “Yes, Senator Ahmed Babba Kaita met with us in the official office of our party Leader and former Governor of our state Ibrahim Shehu Shema.

“During the meeting, the Senator (Kaita) reached an agreement with the leaders of our great party the PDP. He has agreed to join the party and his membership card will be given to him after his official declaration.

“He told us during the meeting that he has an empowerment programme to be done in Daura soon. So, after the programme, he will officially decamp to PDP with thousands of his supporters. Not only Babba Kaita, there are more senators and House of Representatives members in the state that will soon join the party.”

Asked whether the senator discussed his governorship ambition during the meeting, the source said, “We didn’t discuss that with him but I think after his defection, the issue will be discussed.”

In the same vein, an official of the PDP in Katsina State, who spoke with THISDAY on the conditions of anonymity, confirmed that Babba-Kaita was already discussing with party leaders in the state.

The source said the senator, who is representing Buhari’s Daura Local Government Area, in the northwestern state, had almost completed the process of leaving the ruling APC.

“It is true that the Senator flew in to Katsina this morning and met with top PDP leaders in the state. I can assure you that he has nearly completed his movement to the PDP by 70 per cent. We would have formally made the announcement today but the chairman was not around.

“Our chairman in Katsina State is also a governorship aspirant and he was in Abuja as of the time Babba-Kaita flew in around 10am. What I can tell you is that, he is already discussing with us. We needed to perfect the arrangement, because he is representing President Buhari’s constituency in the National Assembly,” the PDP official added.

Babba-Kaita has, in recent time, been vocal in his opposition to the unabated insecurity in his senatorial district and the worsening economic situation in the country.

There were unconfirmed information that Babba-Kaita was also planning to contest the governorship election in the state, next year.

Several attempts to speak with Babba-Kaita on phone were not successful as his number was perpetually engaged.

The Senator had also yet to reply to the text messages sent to him as of the time of filing this report.

However, when contacted, his colleague in the red chamber, who is representing Katsina South, Senator Bello Mandiya, said he had no information about Babba-Kaitta’s rumoured defection.

“I have no information about what you are asking me. I am also reading it and seeing the pictures like every other person. I have not spoken with him on the matter,” Mandiya said.

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

