A TWITTER FOR FREEDOM

The potential purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk so that it will improve free speech is a noble intention but is free speech that easy to protect? There have been many concerns with the use or misuse of twitter by ex-president Donald Trump and others and the banning of Trump does stop the problem but is in itself a breach of free speech.

Social media in its various forms provides a great opportunity for people to express their views but the concern is that some of the views aren’t fit for publication and the question is who gets to decide, or should anyone decide? There are some materials that should be removed from the Internet and generally that falls into the hands of legal authorities.

The quote “I disapprove of what you say, but I will defend to the death your right to say it” from Evelyn Beatrice Hall’s biography of Voltaire, is from a time long before social media became so all encompassing. Would so many now be willing to die for something they oppose?

Dennis Fitzgerald,

Melbourne, Australia

