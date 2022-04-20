3 Prominent Nigerian Footballers to Keep an Eye on in 2022

3

In recent years, African footballers have taken Europe by storm. Several African footballers have established themselves as top-tier players in European clubs.

Nigeria has many players in Europe’s top divisions as one of the continent’s primary powerhouses. Given the quality displayed on the pitch by Nigerian footballers over the years, there is a lot of attention on upcoming talents from Africa’s most populous state.

Sadly – and surprisingly too, Nigeria will not be in Qatar for the FIFA World Cup finals after Ghana ousted them in the playoffs. However, club football across different leagues in Europe approaches the climax, and top clubs are fighting to secure continental and domestic glory. There are hundreds of Nigerian footballers playing in different parts of the world, but the focus will be on some of the most prominent of all in 2022.

Victor Osimhen (Napoli, Italy)

When it comes to forming a superb offensive core for any competition, Nigeria has a wealth of attackers to select from. But, even with the finest plan and player pairings possible, it’s not unreasonable to declare and agree that Napoli striker Victor Osimhen is Nigeria’s best hope at striking and goal-scoring. When you look at Osimhen’s statistics with the Italian powerhouse, it’s easy to see why he is one of the most in-demand attackers. Elite clubs all over Europe’s top leagues are expected to queue for his signature, with the English Premier League providing the Nigerian goal scorer with the most appealing options for a potential summer transfer window move.

With 12 goals already in the Serie A for Napoli, Victor commands a regular starting spot at Naples. He joined the Serie A in 2020 from Lille in France, where he scored a respectable 18 goals in 38 appearances.

Napoli is currently among the contenders for the Serie A title.

Joe Aribo ((Rangers FC, Scotland)

After starting off his career on loan with Staines Town and Charlton Athletic in the lower English leagues, London-born Nigerian midfielder Joe Aribo moved to Glasgow to join Scottish football powerhouse Rangers FC. He quickly established himself as one of Steve Gerrard’s most important players, playing a key role in the club’s title run last season.

Now in his third season, his potential is evident and his abilities are growing. Some experts are beginning to compare him to another former Nigerian football great, Jay-Jay Okocha, who wowed European football fans at his peak. Only time will tell what the Nigerian offensive midfielder has in store. Despite missing out on a place at Qatar 2022, Aribo continues to grow, he will undoubtedly be a player to watch for Nigeria in the near future.

Samuel Chukwueze (Villareal, Spain)

Since 2018, the young Villarreal winger has progressed from the junior team to the senior squad. Chukwueze is getting valuable experience for his young age, having made over 75 games in La Liga.

Samuel Chukwueze is just returning from injury, but he seems to be comfortably slotting back into the team. Notably, his goal eliminated the European powerhouse Bayern Munich from this season's Champions League to send the Yellow Submarines into the semi-finals.

He has 15 Super Eagles caps to his name and will be hoping to add to his already illustrious resume during the upcoming round of international call-ups.

