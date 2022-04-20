2023: Three Oyo Coalition Commissioners, SAs, 93 LG Appointees, Others Defect to PDP

Kemi Olaitan in Ibadan



Ahead of the 2023 general elections, all the three Commissioners appointed into Oyo state’s cabinet on account of the 2019 political coalition that brought in Governor Seyi Makinde, yesterday announced their defection to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Commissioners who were also joined by Special Advisers and 93 other Special Assistants appointed into local government positions as well as those from the African Democratic Congress (ADC), said their decision to pitch tent with the PDP in the state was as a result of Makinde’s fidelity to the promises made to the coalition.

Speaking on behalf of other defecting members at a media briefing held in Ibadan, yesterday, Commissioner for Information, Culture, and Tourism, Dr. Wasiu Olatunbosun, said the governor has fulfilled all promises made to the ADC as a coalition party, stating that the decision was aimed at ensuring the success of the governor’s second term aspiration.

Olatunbosun, also explained that himself, the Commissioner for Energy, Seun Ashamu and Commissioner for Agric, Adeniyi Adebisi, decided to join the PDP after much consultation with leaders of the ADC.

According to him, “On behalf of the commissioners here – the Commissioner for Information, Culture and Tourism, Hon. Wasiu Olatunbosun; Commissioner for Energy, Barr. Seun Ashamu and Commissioner for Agric, Hon. Adeniyi Adebisi, after much consultation with our leaders, we have decided to move to the ruling party, the PDP, because we believe that Governor Seyi Makinde, has fulfilled his promises to our leaders.

“So, we believe we should do everything within our power to make sure we give him all the necessary support to win the second term in office.

“We were part of the success in 2019 and believe that if we join forces together with him, we will be able to succeed together.

“Also with me here are Special Adviser to the Governor on Budget and Economic Planning, Hon. Gbenga Oyetola, 93 appointees at the state level, and elected representatives at the local government level.

“So, that is why we have called this brief press conference.”

