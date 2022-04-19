Military Kills Three Terrorists in Benue

George Okoh in Makurdi



Troops of Operation Whirl Stroke (OPWS) that are presently in operation in Benue, Nasarawa and Taraba states have neutralised three terrorists in Chito, situated near Zaki-Biam, headquarters of Ukum Local Government Area (LGA) of Benue state.

The terrorists under the leadership of one ‘Full Fire,’ second in command to the late Terwase Akwaza (Gana) was one of those that had been terrorising the Sankera axis.

Reliable sources in the area told THISDAY that during the clearance operation, OPWS recovered an undisclosed number of weapons, two motorcycles and three mobile phones.

All efforts to get the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of OPWS, Flying Officer, Audu Katty to confirm the report proved abortive as he declined to pick his calls.

However, it was gathered that the troops under the command of the Force Commander, Major General Kevin Aligbe also flushed out herdsmen that had been terrorising Gbishe in Katsina-Ala LGA and its environs.

The source, Terhile Zayol, explained that even though OPWS were able to neutralise three of the terrorists, ‘Full Fire’, one of Gana’s henchmen managed to slip through their fingers.

Zayol said, “At about 10pm on Tuesday, following credible intelligence from some people on the robbery activities of a notorious bandit, by name Full Fire and his members at Chito in Zaki-Biam, troops of OPWS deployed in Zaki-Biam, Ukum conducted a clearance patrol at Chito general area.

“On sighting the troops, the bandits fled. Troops of OPWS engaged them in hot pursuit and were able to neutralise three of the bandits.

“The troops also combed and searched the area and recovered some items including fire arms, two motorcycle and three mobile phones.”

He further observed that, “The troops deployed at Gbise in Katsina-Ala also carried out offensive fighting patrol at Atunbe, Madamu, Kaamen, Ude -Jor, Kasar, Tor – Tacha and River Yoyo in Utange and Yoyo council wards of Katsina-Ala LGA.

“The purpose of the patrol was to flush out armed herdsmen terrorising the area.

“During the patrol, OPWS troops made contact with the herdsmen at Tor – Tacha, but the troops responded with superior fire power forcing the herdsmen to flee in disarray with possible gunshot wound.

“We further learnt that the troops conducted a search around the area and recovered fire arms and cutlasses.”

However, a top ranking officer in the military outfits who would not want his name in print said, “We shall continue to go after any person or group of persons destroying innocent lives and property while working tirelessly to ensure that peace is returned to various communities across the Joint Operations Area.

“Troops of OPWS have continued to demonstrate professionalism, resilience and courage in conduct of their duties,” he insisted.

