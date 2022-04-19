FITC Implements Staff Promotion Exercise for MDAs

FITC, a knowledge institute, is championing the development and implementation of technology-driven staff promotion exercise.

According to the institute, the exercise complements performance management system in Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) and other public sector entities.

The use of performance management and measurement techniques is one of the enduring legacies of the public sector reforms evident by the recently approved Federal Civil Service Strategy and Implementation Plan (FCSSIP) 2021-2025 which seeks to focus on improving effectiveness of workers.

In today’s world, organisations in the public sectors are facing increasing pressures to improve overall productivity, effectiveness, and efficient use of public funds. Many countries like Nigeria have also faced challenges due to fiscal constraints, making every government to now look for avenues “to do more with less.

A huge concern is how to ensure that government is getting value from the workforce which make up a significant part of public expenditure. Staff performance management and productivity is therefore an imperative for government agencies and crucial catalysts to unlock organisation’s competitive advantage.

Commenting, the Managing Director/CEO FITC, Ms. Chizor Malize, said the institute has over the past 20 years successfully supported MDAs and regulators in the public service to implement a robust and technology driven staff promotion process which is based on the globally recognised.

She said: “FITC Assessment-based Staff Promotion Methodology and tools ensures unbiased assessment that adds value to the organisations with outstanding level of quality and professionalism. Beyond assessment, the outcome of FITC exercise identifies talent management issues and practical interventions for remediating or managing those issues for effective workforce management. These issues cut across recruitment, workforce planning or manpower planning (for both numbers and quality of staff), career management, succession planning, organisation structure, job design, staff-job-fit, HR transformation.”

Malize explained that part of the FITC Staff Assessment Methodology is an objective and in-depth review of the organisations’ examination syllabus or curriculum to ensure it is skills-based.

“Experiences over the years have shown that most organisations have knowledge-based curricula which makes employees to only read and pass examination without adding value to their current job nor the new role or grade on promotion. This has further impacted the level of staff productivity and proficiency of the workforce for effective staff performance. Invariably, there is no value add to the organisation as either performance remains the same or the employee struggles to perform at the higher level when promoted. FITC has therefore distinguished itself by introducing the skill-based assessment curriculum for staff promotion. This ensures that employees within the public service are assessed based on skills as applicable to their job function or demonstrable skills for higher levels of responsibility,” she said.

The CEO noted that while the pandemic has redefined learning, assessment, and other talent management imperatives, FITC as a technology driven, innovation-led organisation was prepared and well positioned for remote assessment.

“FITC recently launched an Online Proctoring Assessment for remote staff recruitment, promotion assessment and digital skills assessment. This offers greater flexibility and gains for clients and convenience for candidates who may be at remote location. During the pandemic therefore, the annual staff promotion process of FITC clients was not disrupted. The FITC Online Proctoring solution is an AI enabled, multi-skill assessment solution with real-time test session recording and identity authentication. FITC owned Digital Psychometric Centre – can seat hundreds of candidates with social distancing,” she said.

Recently, FITC Advisory supported eight organisations including financial regulators and other MDAs in the execution of Staff Promotional Examination project in a bid to deploy worthy individuals to their aspired job roles. At the Staff Promotion Exercise of the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM), the CEO/Commissioner for Insurance (CFI), Mr. Thomas Olorundare Sunday applauded the technology innovation deployed and seamless end to end execution of the exercise by FITC. FITC has also received several commendations from other Regulators such as NDIC, AMCON, ICAN, FMBN etc for providing support in conducting their staff promotion examination.

FITC is a Gold recipient of the 2020 BIZZ Business Excellence Awards, 2020 Silver recipient of the Strategy, Change, and Transformation Award by IBX Awards, Winner, 2021 Global Business Excellence Award, and a recipient of the ‘Change Agent in Learning and Development in Africa’ Award by the International Federation of Training & Development Organisations (IFTDO).

