Expert Tasks Nigerians, Businesses on Trust



By Bennett Oghifo

An expert in real estate development and business management, Rev. Ugochukwu Chime, has tasked Nigerians and businesses on the need to build trust in order to attain their individual and organisational goals.

The real estate magnet stated this at the Enugu Business Summit (AMADEO WEEK 2022), christened, “Dare To Be Different,” which held on Sunday, at the Charis Hall, Amadeo Event Centre, Enugu. Speaking at the occasion on the topic, titled, “Bridging the Trust Gap”, Rev. Chime, who is the Group Managing Director of COPEN Group, noted that the tendency and danger for most people today is to focus on the challenges of the Nigerian society and economy. Unfortunately, focusing on these breed hopelessness and despair.

However, regardless of the times and nature of business, if we build trust with those we serve, we can thrive and succeed regardless of the state of the economy.He stated that trust is an indispensable asset for any business that is worth all the commitment and effort we make to gain and maintain it.

This is because, trust is a fluid commodity. As such, trust gained today, has to be protected by trustworthy words and actions on daily basis.”According to Rev. Chime, the realisation of the value of trust had led to the era of packaging to ‘impress’. However, while packaging might open the door of business opportunities, it is trust that will keep the door permanently open.

He said that gaining trust, which makes customers repose confidence in us and our brands, requires a mixture of elements like honesty, patience, gracefulness etc. Since a customer’s decision to patronise you is totally dependent on the trust factor, it is essential we attach utmost importance to winning and retaining their trust.He opined that “trust separates you from the rest; trust builds customer loyalty; trust helps you overcome difficult times, and it enhances lead conversion.

“Against the backdrop of get-rich-quick mentality that’s rampant in society, he noted that, “people, who want to grow businesses quickly through packaging fail to appreciate the fact that the trust factor is not gained overnight but requires time and effort. It is repeat, satisfied customers, who you have gained their trust over time that form the bedrock of any thriving and successful business.”Rev. Chime also observed that our world has changed drastically due to the forces of globalisation and digitalisation etc.

The current digital economy increases the need for trust since a lot of people transact business without physical interaction, on which trust was built in the traditional economy.”He surmised that, “our call in this Summit is that rather than being distracted by all the things that are wrong and can go wrong in our business environment, let’s us focus on building and maintaining the trust in our business practice, knowing that it has the seed to enable us achieve enviable success.

As DARE TO BE DIFFERENT, we need to challenge ourselves to build trust and in so doing, bridge the trust gap that is hindering so many businesses and our society at large.” The event, which was attended by over 2000 persons comprising captains of industry, students, artisans, traders and government officials, among others, featured exhibitions by different organisations and businesses, trade Fair, housing talks, etc.

