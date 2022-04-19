Elan Orris Puts Comfort Château in Lagos’ Real Estate Market

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Elan Orris Real Estate, a very young and award-winning innovative company in Lagos, also a member of Castle Price Holdings, announces the commencement of construction at its Lekki project, The Comfort Château (Terraces), off SPG Road, Lekki.

According to the Marketing Manager, Ogheneriode Oghe, “The Comfort Château is a world-class, smart idea of the company to offer it’s stakeholders the opportunity to live, work & play in a well-designed, well-defined and well-deserved estate in Lekki-Lagos”. He added that the intention of the company to develop distinct communities that have defined number of residents in Lagos, Abuja, Ogun and Oyo State is drive easy-interaction with other families, easy-networking with other business owners and easy-planning amongst the residents of the estates, promoting beautiful lifestyles that bring happiness”.

While speaking at the ground breaking ceremony of the project, Olasunkanmi Adeyemi [company Projects Manager] in conjunction with Martins Awe, MD/CEO of Eagleline Engineering, a member of The Eagleline Group and construction partners of ElanOrris Real Estate, gave insights into the construction frame work, timeline and processes. Martins Awe exclusively mentioned that the project showcases unique architectural designs with optimum utilization of internal and external spaces to deliver on the promise of daily comfort to its residents. With 12m deep piling foundation that is currently ongoing at the site, the terraces are built with top quality materials and premium finishing.

The Comfort Château, Lekki hosts eight units of 4-Bedroom Terrace-duplexes with adequate driveway, private car park, private green area, children playground, gym, uninterrupted power supply, estate lights, CCTV and effective security. The design of the terraces is smart and contemporary with energy-efficient, all-year long services.

Emmanuel Ononye, Sales Manager, said “commencement of construction is on the first scheme of the product, smart investors should grab the opportunity of a pre-launch price offer on the Scheme 2 of The Comfort Château [Terraces]”. He said that the distinctive design and choice location of the product make it sell itself. Emmanuel also added that “the intention of the Comfort Château Schemes, is to define luxury, quality, elegance, class and comfort”.

Starting from N75.9m, you can own a terrace-duplex in The Comfort Château Scheme 2 with 20% initial deposit for a payment structure.

