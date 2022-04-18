NOSAK Group Appoints Rahman as Group Chief Strategy Officer

The management of Nosak Group has announced the appointment of Mr Deji Rahman as its Group Chief Strategy Officer to help drive the organisation’s five-year strategic business goal.

According to a statement, in this role, Rahman is saddled with the responsibility of formulating strategies and driving them from start to finish in tandem with the mission and vision of the Group.

He would manage and oversee strategic planning by providing business information, business solutions, and project monitoring for effective implementation.

He would pilot activities in the ongoing five-year strategic business goal which includes investments into backward integration to source raw materials locally for manufacturing and lead strategic enterprises in partnership with major stakeholders to expand retail market operations.

Until his appointment, Rahman was the Group Head of Strategy, Nosak Group where he worked on the strategic initiatives that kick-started the five-year strategic business plan.

Rahman holds a Bachelor’s and Master’s degrees in economics both from the University of Lagos. He is a Fellow of the Institute of Credit Administration, a Fellow of the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria, a Member of the Advertising Practitioner Council of Nigeria, a Member of the Nigeria Economic Society, and a Member of the Nigerian Institute of Public Relations.

His working career spans several sectors of the Nigerian economy including the media, consulting, stockbroking, banking, and manufacturing as well as business editorials. He is the author of the book, “Circus of the Absurd”, which has enjoyed wide readership and critical reviews in the media.

Rahman was at different times the Head, Capital Market, Business Times Newspaper (in the Daily Times Group); Head, Research, Financial Standard Newspaper; Head, Research & Strategy, F & C Securities Limited (now FCSL Asset Management) and Co-ordinator; Market Research & Intelligence in the Strategy Group, Fidelity Bank Plc. He has spearheaded and participated in several strategic and transformation agendas, including the Fidelity Bank SME initiative and the ongoing Nosak Group five-year growth plan.

