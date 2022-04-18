Disregard Negative Reports, Bring Your Investments, Warri Council Boss Charge Investors

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

Chairman of Warri South Local Government area of Delta State, Dr. Michael Tidi, has assured international and local investors to disregard negative reports and bring their investments to the area.

Tidi said contrary to media reports and jokes by comedians about insecurity, the council area is conducive for investors to operate unhindered and enjoy the support of the government.

He made the appeal over the weekend when he was hosted by his kinsmen, Obelikpeyah family of Agbarah-Warri at Ogwan Re’Ukutemi Obelikpeyah Akporue compound, Warri.

He said the oil rich city is peaceful for years now and that there was no reason for investors not to bring their investments into Warri and create employment for the people.

The council boss, who is contesting for Warri South Constituency 2 in the Delta State House of Assembly, said he is a bona fide “Warri Boy” with his father being Itsekiri and mother Urhobo.

He urged the people of Warri to sustain the current peace being enjoyed in the area now noting that this help in boosting the economic development of the area.

His kinsmen said they were proud to associate themselves with his giant strides in governance and human capital development since his assumption into office as the chairman of the council.

Secretary of Obelikpeyah family who spoke on behalf of the family head, Pa Ulori Victor Obelikpeyah and the family, Mr. Julius Kpesu Obelikpeyah, said that Tidi at his young age, has proven that there was “nothing that cannot be achieved with dint of hard work and God’s grace in an era when some are saying school is a scam.

“We, the Obelikpeyah family of Ukpokiti and Igbudu communities of Agbarah Kingdom, Warri, in Warri South Local Government Area hearty welcome you to this grand reception in honour of our illustrious and distinguish son, Dr. Michael Ejueyitsi Ogheneyoma Tidi, the Executive Chairman, Warri South Local Government Council.

“In these days when young men of your age are indulging in unwholesome activities you decided to follow the path of honour and dignity, seeking and acquiring all that there’s in education including a doctor of philosophy PhD and a Bachelor of Law in equity,” he said.

The family prayed to God to continue to grant him wisdom to accomplish more successes in the remaining year in office and also to grant him all that he desire in furtherance of his political aspirations.

“We make bold to say as a family we’re solidly behind you to help you achieve your Warri South Constituency 11 House of Assembly aspiration,” he assured.

Tidi had earlier paid a courtesy call to the leadership of the People’s Democratic Party of Edjebah ward to declare his intention to run for the Delta State House of Assembly, Warri South Constituency 11 in the 2023 general election.

He explained to the leadership of the ward that the constitution allows people to change their voting point to where they are residents in, saying that that was why he decided to change his voting point from Constituency 1 to Constituency 11.

He said his aspiration to represent the good people of Warri South Constituency 11 at the Delta State House of Assembly was a Pan Warri project that seeks to bring all Warri together as one.

