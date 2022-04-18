Delta Monarch to APC, PDP: Nigerians Don’t Need Guns, they Need Economic Revival





Omon-Julius Onabu in Asaba

An appeal has gone to the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to listen to the cries of distressed Nigerians and eschew bitter rivalry and bloodshed especially as the 2023 general elections draw.



The traditional ruler of Agbor Kingdom in Ika South Local Government Area of Delta State, HRM Keagborekuzi, Dein of Agbor, made the appeal to the two leading political parties in Nigeria, saying that what the citizens needed at these trying times was not guns and bloodshed, but good leadership that would restore confidence in the nation’s economy and also help in stabilising the economy.



He made the remarks while receiving the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who paid him a courtesy call in his palace in Agbor, at the weekend.

Omo-Agege, who was in company with many chieftains of the APC, was in Agbor for the grand reception for the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Felix Morka and the party’s South-South zonal Legal Adviser, organised by the people of Ika federal constituency of Delta State.



The Dein of Agbor, however, sympathised with the ruling party in Nigeria, saying the enormity of the challenges at this point in time has made it difficult for Nigerians to appreciate the amount of effort being put into governance by the Buhari administration as well as that of Agbor-born lawyer, Felix Morka.



He stressed the need for the APC and PDP as well as others to deliberately work for peace and ensure that the country was moved to a higher level of progress and prosperity in spite of the current challenges in the land.

The Dein of Agbor, who said he looked forward to a keenly contested, but peaceful election between the two rival parties in Delta State in 2023, added, “APC as a party, you have come into a very difficult time and period during Nigeria’s history. The country might not totally be fair because, whether you like it or not, just like Joe Biden is having to deal with a very difficult time in USA history. Right now, you have had to handle a very difficult time; and, I’ll like to thank you for what you have tried to do and continue to do.



“I will leave with saying please, both parties, remember that we are all one people and Nigerians that have friends that cut across both parties. Both ways, PDP are not your enemies, APC are not your enemies. Please let’s take Nigeria to the next level; let’s take Nigeria forward.



“At the end of the day, what we are looking for is peace; what we are looking for is development, I know that we can have it. If the United States of America has decided that its largest consulate that they are going to build in the world is going to be in Nigeria, it means that throughout all the turbulence, the USA has confidence in this country, has confidence in Nigeria. And, it is your time as a party that that has happened.

“We must bring back peace, because it’s that peace we will use to invigorate and bring business back to this country, which we desperately need right now.



“Whether the APC or PDP, we want to take the country forward; but we don’t need guns, we don’t need the violence. Please bring in your brain power to take this country to the next level.”

Earlier, the deputy president of the Senate said that he could not sneak into his domain without paying homage to the monarch, assuring the Dein of Agbor that he would be in the palace again soon to formally intimate him of his 2023 gubernatorial intentions.



At the old Bendel Hotel ground, venue of the reception, the APC governorship aspirant reiterated his vow to lead his party to break the stranglehold of the PDP on Delta State, describing the PDP as undeserving of continuing to govern the state due to a litany of alleged sins of Governor Ifeanyi Okowa and his party.



According to Senator Omo-Agege, the governor has been so rattled since his recent declaration to run for the governorship last Thursday, that he has not been able to sleep well simply because he (Omo-Agege) told the people of the state the bitter truth concerning alleged financial recklessness and marginalisation of the citizens of the state in general under him.

He commended the steady rise of Ika people in different fields, saying the reception for the APC National Publicity Secretary, was another epochal event highlighting the rising profile of Agbor people and the Ika nation in general.

The senator described as a worthy son of Ika-land and a committed member of the APC whose membership of the party’s national executive council (NEC) would strengthen the influence of Delta State and the South-South geopolitical zone.

Lashing out at the Okowa government, Omo-Agege said, “They don’t want the truth told to the people; they are unhappy for saying the bitter truth. Okowa has not been able to sleep since I told the people the truth,” adding that there would have been no “frantic attempt to deny” what he said at his declaration had they been lies and fabrication.

Nevertheless, Morka, expressed appreciation to the people of Ika federal constituency and all that took time out to attend the grand reception, saying he was practically muted by the overwhelming feeling of gratitude to all who made the day a reality.

