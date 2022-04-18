Chrisland: Mother of Gang Raped Student Seeks Nigerians’ Help

Rebecca Ejifoma

The mother of the 10-year-old student, name withheld, has called on Nigerians to come to her aid as she claimed her daughter was drugged, gang raped by fellow male students, and threatened to be silenced.

In a video that is trending on social media, she recounted: “When my daughter explained to me what happened, she said that they went out in the morning to have breakfast and one of the boys, Kachi, begged her to lend him her phone charger. She obliged.

“After they had dinner, Kachi called her room and said that she should come and take her charger. She went there for her charger.”

According to the mother, when she got into the room, one of the students instructed her to take her charger from the toilet. “It was when she entered the toilet that they hijacked and told her to take a substance. They were all under the influence.”

The distraught mother continued that after the daughter consumed the substance she lost her senses of reasoning. “She did not know what she was doing again. They told her to be climbing them and someone stood there videoing them and posting it out.”

While noting that a parent drew her attention to the obnoxious act trending in the school, she said “The woman showed me the video and told me that all the parents were aware. Immediately I informed my husband.”

She, therefore, pleaded profusely for urgent intervention. “Please I am begging Nigerians to help me because Chrisland was trying to hide this issue. They were trying to push us out of the way and my daughter was affected psychologically. Please I need help as a mother. I am begging fellow Nigerians to help me,” she lamented.

Accordingly, the aggrieved mother claimed that her daughter was being threatened. “They have been threatening my daughter that if she speaks out they are going to kill her. That it is a man’s world and nothing would happen. My daughter was dying in silence.”

According to Franklin,”This school took the girl from her parents that they wanted to conduct a Covid test and the school rather took the girl for a pregnancy test.

“As we speak the girl has been suspended from the school. Some things don’t make sense at all.”

According to reports gathered, Chrisland in an official statement claimed that the 10-year-old girl participated in improper behaviour with her classmates by participating in a game called ‘Truth or Dare’.

“It was discovered that your daughter was involved in improper behaviour during the recently concluded World School Games in Dubai.

“With a few of her counterparts wilfully participating in a game they called ‘Truth or Dare’, it led her and a few other co-learners to carry out immoral act after the lights out instruction was given.”

