2023: Youth Group Faults Reluctance of Older Generation to Leave Political Space

Hammed Shittu in Ilorin

Ahead of 2023 elections, the Coalition of Kwara Youths and Young Professionals (CKYYP), based in Kwara State at the weekend frowned at the reluctance of the older generation to vacate the political space which they have held since their youthful days and allow fresh blood to take over from them.

Consequently, the youth, therefore, called on the leadership of the Peoples’ Democratic Party, (PDP) to support the aspiration of one of them, Mr. Baba Idris, to fly the ticket of the party as its gubernatorial candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The group specifically urged the leader of the PDP and former Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, to exemplarily demonstrate the workability of the “Not Too Young to Run Law” in the governance of the state come next elections.

Addressing a press conference held at the NUJ Press Centre, in Ilorin, the youths noted that there’s no time better than now for the youths to take over power from the aged ones and meaningfully chart a course forward for Kwara and Nigeria at large.

The group also said that “at a precarious time like this when someone with youthful clairvoyance, energy, qualifications, exposure, ideas and orientations is needed to change the tide of governance in the interest of Kwara and Nigeria at large, Baba Idris fills the equation, judging by his age, maturity, intellectual capacity, charisma and political experience.”

The Spokesman of the CKYYP, Mr. AbdulRahman Mohammed, said the youths today possess the energy, qualifications, exposure, ideas and orientations, even more than some members of the older generation to lead Kwara and Nigeria to the Promised Land.

According to him, “Nigeria requires the creativity, innovation, vibrancy, energy and curiosity that characterises youthfulness to rescue it from the pervasive socio-economic and political incongruity bedeviling the nation.”

The group also expressed disgust at the reluctance at the attitude of politicians who engage the youths in irrelevant and negative acts such as political supporters, social media engagers, mobilisers or political foot soldiers charged with instigating violence, manipulate elections and intimidate opposing parties.

