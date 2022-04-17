Young Authors Set to Unveil Books On Ukwa-Ngwa Cultural Heritage

As a legacy project to promote and preserve the cultural heritage of Ukwa-Ngwa Nation in the present day Abia State, Nigeria, four young prolific writers have published two books which incisively analyzed the traditional norms and values of people from the area.

The books will be officially launched on Monday, April 18at GIA Event Centre, No. 5 Aba-Owerri Road, beside Salad Market, Aba by 10 am.

The authors are Mark Onyekachi, Bernard Igwe, Ugochukwu Akwada and Ugochukwu Okoye.

One of the books is titled, “A Tale of Two Neighbours: A Socio-Political History of the Ukwa and Ngwa Nations”. This according to the authors, is as of today the most comprehensive history of Ukwa-Ngwa Nation. The second one titled “100 Ukwa-Ngwa Icons”, selectively and deservedly chronicles 100 eminent sons and daughters of the land who have in no small measure made remarkable impacts through various endeavours in the society, thereby making their people proud.

“This effort is to celebrate their inspiring accomplishments in their respective fields of endeavour, while immortalizing them as reference points for our present and future generations,” the authors wrote in the synopsis about the books.

The first book written in a narrative style to sustain the attention of readers, contains verifiable in-depth information about the history and socio-cultural nomenclature of the Ukwa and Ngwa people.

The 400-page book has four sections: 1- The Ngwa People; 2- The Ndoki People; 3- The Asa People; and 4- The agitation for Aba State Creation.

The second book profiles the achievements of the 100 illustrious persons from Ukwa and Ngwa Nation, to serve as role models and reference point for the younger generation that “hard work pays,” all in 250 pages.

Distinguished guests expected to attend the book launch include Abia State Governor Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, former Senate President, Sen. Adolphus Wabara, Chairman, Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers His Royal Majesty, Eze Joseph Nwabeke and a host of others.

The event, which will be chaired by Mr. Sam Onukwue, CEO Mega Equities Limited & Chairman ASHON, will also feature special poetry performance by Dike Chukwumerije.

