Olu of Warri Didn’t Endorse Tinubu’s Ambition, Palace Clarifies

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

The Olu of Warri, Ogiame Atuwatse III, has clarified that he never endorsed the ambition of the presidential aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Tinubu ahead of the 2023 elections.



The clarification was in response to reports claiming that the Warri monarch endorsed Tinubu when a delegation of the South West Agenda for Asiwaju (SWAGA) and Delta State for Bola Ahmed Tinubu visited him at his palace last Thursday.



According to a statement signed by the Director of Palace Administration, Chief Clement Maleghemi, the Olu of Warri stated that he has no political affiliation or preferred candidate for any office in the forthcoming 2023 elections.



The statement titled: ‘Rebuttal,’ noted that the attention of the palace of His Majesty, Ogiame Atuwatse III, the Olu of Warri had been drawn to the false publication and “the palace wishes to firmly rebut the statement claiming Ogiame’s endorsement of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu and restates that Ogiame has no political affiliation or preferred candidate for any office in the forthcoming 2023 elections be it regional, sub-regional or national level”.



The statement noted that the royal majesty is father to all aspirants and has no personal favourite or special interest in any candidate or political party vying for office in the next elections.



“His Majesty is a father to all and has no personal favourite or special interest in any candidate or political party vying for any office in the forthcoming elections one way or the other or discredit any candidate to the detriment or advantage of others.



“Therefore, the palace is using this medium to make this important clarification for the avoidance of doubt and further requests that in the future any queries or clarifications on communications should be directed to the Palace media office,” the statement added.

