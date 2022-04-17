Family Unveils Onwughalu’s Funeral Programme

The Onwughalu family of Umuomam village, Osumenyi, Nnewi North Local Government Area, Anambra state has released the programme of events for the celebration of the life and time of their patriarch, Chief Chris Nkayi Onwughalu (KSM) aka Onyefeeze.

The family released details of Onwughalu’s burial programme in a statement yesterday.

Aged 83, according to the statement, Onwughalu slept in the Lord on December 2, 2021. During his lifetime, he was a devout Catholic, a businessman and a community leader who was highly respected in Osumenyi.

It said late Onwughalu “is survived by many sons and daughters, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, sons-in-law and daughters-in-law, including Chief Emma Eziokwu (Akuilili na Utuh) Chief Sunny Okonkwo (Ikukuoma Chukwu).

“His rites of passage will commence on Wednesday, April 20 with a vigil mass at his residence, Umuomam, Osumenyi.

Thursday, April 21, his remains will leave St. Charles Borromeo Mortuary, Onitsha for his compound for lying in state.

“This will be followed by a funeral mass at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, Osumenyi. Internment comes up immediately at his compound.

“Condolence visits commence after internment and run through Friday, April 22 while thanksgivings mass in his honour holds on Sunday, April 24,” the family said in a statement.

