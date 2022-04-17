Beer Barn Celebrates 10th Anniversary in Style



King Akan in Abuja



The hospitality industry is one of the most difficult industries for a brand to enjoy longevity in. Reason why it was a thing of joy as premium lifestyle brand, Beer Barn, recently celebrated a decade of excellence and quality service at its branch in Abuja.

The event primarily an award night, aimed at rewarding and celebrating its staff and esteemed customers, was a gathering of the who-is-who in Abuja as important personalities turned up for the epochal event despite the light showers of the evening.

Special guests in attendance included Dr. Gueye Abdou Lat, Diplomat and ECOWAS Ambassador; Mr. Fayez Khalaf, Managing Director, Hartland (Nig) Ltd.; Mr. Sunday Onefka, Businessman, to name a few.

To kick off the event, there was a special presentation titled ‘Beer Barn history’ which captured the journey of the brand till date; challenges and achievements.



A total of 25 staff were honoured with awards for their excellence, long term service and immense contributions to the growth and success of the brand over the years. Some customers were also given awards in appreciation of their patronage over the years.

Chief Abu Inu-Umoru, Chairman Zermatt Liquor Limited and Toni Cheikhwafa, General Manager, Beer Barn, were on ground to oversee the whole event.

Speaking at the event, Cheikhwafa said that “these awards are a way to motivate the staff and our esteemed customers for their quality service and patronage. We have that culture here at Beer Barn.”

An enthused Cheikhwafa also expressed his happiness and gratitude to God for the longevity of the brand.

“I’m happy we are celebrating our 10th year anniversary, 10 years of success. It’s a great sign of the progress we have made and we are proud to have our brand in the Nigerian market with three branches. It’s not been easy but with hardwork and sacrifice we have made it.

“The interesting thing now is the next 10 years. We have a franchise and we are looking at expanding. We have a new ongoing project which is Beer Barn Ikeja. We already have the Lekki branch. We are open to partnerships to expand our franchise and take Beer Barn to other states in the country.”

He added: “we have over 200 staff presently in our several branches. We have been able to give job opportunities to a lot of people. Our business philosophy is to build everyone in the process of building our business, be it the management or staff.”

Also speaking with the media, real estate developer, Dominic Barcity, Chairman, Barcity Group; a special guest at the anniversary, described the Beer Barn brand as resilient and innovative.

“Hospitality brands usually pack up after a few years. Their life span is usually two to three years. For Beer Barn to be celebrating its 10th anniversary and growing strong is remarkable and commendable. Their consistency over the years is definitely worth celebrating and emulating,” he said.

The event was hosted by on air personality Brenda and the graceful Oche Otene. DJs on the night were DJ Romie, DJ Flex, DJ TTB, DJ Davidson and top female DJ, DJ Burna.

There were lots of fun activities including music, comedy and a raffle draw. Lucky guests went home with brand new television sets, air conditioners and other amazing gifts. The management of Beer Barn also ensured guests left the event with souvenirs and a slice of its 10 year anniversary cake.

The climax of the event was the performance by popular Nigerian superstar, Harrysong, who turned the venue into a frenzy as he closed the event with a medley of his hit songs while the guests sang along.

