Anyim Intensifies Consultations, Set to Visit Borno, Kogi, Kano, Kaduna

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

A frontline presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and former President of the Senate, Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, has continued his nationwide consultations with PDP stakeholders ahead of the party’s presidential primary election scheduled for May 28 with meetings with delegates and party leaders in Kaduna, Kano, Borno and Kogi states.

Anyim has been vigorously selling his vision and pathway to reunite, rebuild and reposition Nigeria if elected president in 2023.

Anyim, a former Secretary to the Government of the Federation has identified in his vision document three broad areas of focus towards rebuilding Nigeria to include: political foundation for greater Nigeria; economic foundation for greater Nigeria and national integration and social harmony.

Under his political agenda, Anyim identifies building national consensus on: the structure of the nation; governance system and national ideals or aspirations as fundamental to returning Nigeria on the path of unity, peace and stability, without which no meaning development can take place.

For economic revival, Anyim identifies, industrialisation, agricultural, talent and innovation and science and technology as development pistons to be aided by such enablers of growth as prosperity, security, infrastructure, healthcare, education, governance, justice system, etc.

Anyim’s national integration and social harmony agenda identifies inclusive governance, equality of all citizens before the law, consultations and dialogue to secure the buy-in of Nigerians and efficient and effective management of diversity as essential pillars for peace and national cohesion.

Stakeholders who have listened to Anyim’s articulate presentation of his vision agree that he has demonstrated a deep understanding of the challenges confronting Nigeria today and is offering a clear pathway to redeeming the country.

Anyim is confident that based on his experience, capacity, competence, exposure and temperament, in addition to his clear vision to recreate and improve on the glorious days of the PDP administrations, PDP delegates will choose him to fly the flag of the party for the 2023 presidential election.

