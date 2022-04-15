Police Parade 32 Suspected Robbers, Kidnappers in Lagos

Rebecca Ejifoma



The Lagos State Police Command, yesterday, paraded 32 suspects for various criminal operations across the state.

They include Yaya Amosun, 54; David Ugwi, 54; Sakariyat Hakeem, 39; Lateet Balogun, 38; Kayode Sunday, 25; Bankole Monsuru, 25; Akanbi Femi, 35; and Adedyo Yekini, 50 among a host of others.

The suspects were said to be involved in armed robbery, conspiracy, vandalisation, kidnapping, defilement, murder, cultism and more.

They were nabbed for allegedly wielding guns and other dangerous weapons, then invaded Habibat Akande Street, off Tinubu Road Igbodo with two buses.

According to the Commissioner of Police, Abiodun Alabi, these suspects vandalised service provider network masts and stole 16 inverter batteries, six modules, and a cable wire.

“On sighting police operatives and vigilante group, the hoodlums opened fire the security team retaliated leaving three of the armed robbers shot,” Alabi listed.

In the course of investigation, the suspects were said to have confessed to being armed robbers who specialised in service provider network theft.

While all stolen items were recovered from the suspects, the commissioner of police told newsmen that investigation was ongoing to arrest other fleeing gang members.

In another development, Sheu Tijani, a wanted notorious and deadly cultist, armed robber and serial killer was busted in Lekki area of the state on March 8 this year.

This was after intelligence report revealed his whereabouts. He was arrested with a locally made cut-to-size single barrel gun, one unexpended cartridge, three ATM cards, four SIM cards, charms, one Itel phone and one Techno android phone.

According to the state commissioner of police, “Tijani confessed to being an active member of Aye Confraternity terrorising Ibeju-Lekki area.

“He was involved in the killing of rival cult group members and innocent residents during cult related clashes.”

The suspect was said to have admitted robbing one Ms. Anthony Taiwo, female, in Ikate area of Lagos of a Techno android phone and the sum of N107,000 on March 6 this year at 11p.m.

From all of the cases successfully cracked, the police said it has recovered 11 arms, 19 live ammunition, two cars, 16 inverter batteries, six modules, cables, three ATM cards, four sim cards, and four phones.

Alabi reassured that investigation was ongoing to apprehend other fleeing members and recover more weapons.

“The security of lives and property of Lagosians will continue to be at the top of his policing vision for Lagos State,” he promised.

