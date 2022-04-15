Police Hunt for Killer of 28-year-old Man in Niger

Laleye Dipo in Minna

The Niger State Police Command has begun a hunt for the killer of a 28 year old man, Mr. Hassan Shehu, in the Tudun-Fulani area of the state capital.

The lifeless body of Shehu was found in a building in the community after residents raised alarm to the police.

The body was discovered to have been stabbed several times in the neck which resulted in his death.

It was learnt that the deceased had been lured to the building by a friend who promised to introduce him to gold business.

According to the findings, Shehu, his brother and his assailant drove in the deceased vehicle to the place where he was to be introduced to the gold business.

It was reliably gathered that the deceased had N3.5 million in the booth of the car which he wanted to use to purchase the gold.

At a stage Shehu and his assailant parked by the road side and went into a house where he met his untimely death.

According to the report, Shehu’s brother had his distress call but it was too late to render any assistance to the deceased.

The assailant now at large was said to have driven Shehu’s car with the money to an unknown destination.

Police Public Relations Officer, DSP. Wasiu Abiodun, when contacted confirmed the incident, saying investigation into the case has begun.

