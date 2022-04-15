New Afrika Shrine TV Launches with Easter Concert

Vanessa Obioha

This Easter weekend, Afrobeat lovers will enjoy performances from Rema, 2Baba, and Cavemen on the new Afrika Shrine TV. The new live-streaming platform serves as a place for Afrobeat lovers to tap into and be part of these magical performances and happenings at the New Afrika Shrine, any time and from anywhere in the world.The original Shrine was created in the 70s by Abami Eda himself, Fela Anikulapo Kuti. Following his death in 1997, his eldest children, Femi and Yeni, lovingly built the New Afrika Shrine in his honour. The entertainment centre located in Ikeja, Lagos, which serves as the host location of the annual Felabration music festival is set to take the magic that is Afrobeat to every nook and cranny of the world through this exciting new direction.

From May 1, 2022, www.afrikashrine.tv will broadcast live, everything that takes place in the iconic, 2,500 capacity venue. With a monthly payment of just $5, subscribers will gain full access to the programme which is packed full to the brim with outstanding live performances from Aramide, Chike, Falana, Discovery Night, Ayra Starr, Peruzzi, Femi Kuti, Seun Kuti, Made Kuti, and many more! All live-streamed performances are available for a further seven days.

