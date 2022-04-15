Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria Holds April 17th

Mary Nnah

The beautiful timber city of Sapele will again play host to Nigeria’s biggest teenage beauty pageant on April 17, 2022.

Like the maiden edition, which was held successfully in October 2020, the second edition will witness the conglomeration of the Crème De La Crème of the entertainment industry in Nigeria.

Amongst those expected to grace the epoch-making event are top government officials, high profiled personalities in the business and fashion world, Oil and Gas Merchants, and captains of industries from different parts of Nigeria.

This year’s event, which originally had over 30 finalists was later pruned to the best 10, due to the high standards of the organisers.

The winner of the contest will represent Nigeria in August on the world stage where the Miss Teen Global Beauty International 2022, will be held in Paraiba, Brazil, courtesy of an all-expense-paid trip by the official sponsor of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, Awaritse Nigeria Limited.

According to the National Director of Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria, popularly called, “Nigeria’s King of Queens, Mrs. Gwen Elohor Tagbarha, she is out to change the narrative in the beauty pageant industry by sanitising the system which has been serially bastardised by both morally bankrupt pageant organisers and willing collaborators.

While outlining how the winners will emerge, she stated that 70 per cent of scores will be taken right from the auditions, home task assignments, behavioral assessment, hard work, and attitude, one-week camp activities which will be collated and submitted to the judges while their stage performances during the grand finale will have the other half of 30 per cent.

More importantly, the organisation ensured that none of the contestants were given tickets to sell before the event as has been practiced by other pageant organisers, so as to provide a level playing field for all of them to compete keenly on an equal footing with no favouritism of any kind.

In spite of the all-expense-paid trip to Brazil for the International pageant, the winner will also go home with the sum of N200,000 in cash, amongst other prizes, while the first, second, and third Princesses, will walk home with N150,000, N100,000, and N100,000 in cash, respectively.

Tagbarha, who is an ex-beauty queen and former Miss Nollywood Nigeria, disclosed that the Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria brand is unarguably the only major platform in Nigeria that grooms young girls from the foundation, to become worthy role models, ambassadors and subsequently become useful to themselves and the society at large.

“I am proud to say that Miss Teen Global Beauty Nigeria is the biggest and brightest teenage pageant brand in Nigeria today, and with God on our side, we shall continue to work hard to right the wrongs and subsequently change the narratives of pageantry in Nigeria.” Mrs. Tagbarha concluded.

