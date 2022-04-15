Lower Niger Basin Dev Authority, Kogi State Partnership Yields 7,000 Ton of Rice

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Managing Director Lower Niger River Basin Development Authority (LNRBDA), Dr. Adeniyi Saheed Aremu has revealed that more than 7,000 tons of padded rice was produced as a result of partnership between the authority and the Kogi State government.

He stressed that the authority has reached out to rice farmers in various parts of Kwara State with encouraging results as Kwara State Rice Farmers Association emerged as the second largest producer of rice at the just concluded Rice Pyramid in Abuja.

He also noted that LNRBDA had been able to deliver one of its key services by the development of irrigated agriculture through the acquisition of more arable land and subsequent release to individuals, groups and corporate farmers.

“For instance, 500 hectares of farmland was purchased from customary land owners along Malete-Alapa road through the Kwara State government for farming activities,” Aremu said.

He said the project when fully implemented is expected to open up the area for accelerated development, provide jobs and boost food sufficiency in Kwara state.

“Equally, the Authority signed MOU with Kogi State government and released over 5,000 hectares of its farmland to the state Government. Specifically at Ejiba area office in Kogi State, the partnership with the state government yielded about 7,170 tons of paddy rice from several farmers” he added.

