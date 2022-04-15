Iheanacho, Lookman in Action as Leicester Cruse to Semis

Super Eagles duo of Kelechi Iheanacho and Ademola Lookman were in top Leicester, who came from a goal down to beat PSV 2-1 and qualify for the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League tonight.

Leicester City have now qualified for their first ever European semi-final.

Iheanacho was in the starting 11 before going off on 65 minutes while Lookman, who had a hand in Leicester’s winner, came on for Harvey Barnes before the start of the second half.

With the first leg ending goalless, PSV took the lead in the reverse fixture thanks to Eran Zahavi in the 27th minute.

In the 77th minute Leicester equalized through James Maddison who received a cutback pass from Ayoze Pérez and powered into the roof of the net from 10 yards.

And with two minutes left Ricardo Pereira for the winner for Leicester.

Patient play down the left saw Lookman burst into the box, found Patson Daka whose effort was saved by PSV keeper but it fell to Ricardo who smashed it home.

Leicester will now meet the winner between Bodo/Glimt and Serie A giants AS Roma in the semi-finals.

RESULTS

Atalanta 0-2 RB Leipzig

Barca 2-3 E’Frankfurt

Lyon 0-3 West Ham

Rangers 3-1 Bragga

Conference

PSV 1-2 Leicester

PAOK 0-1 Marseille

Roma 4-0 Bodoe/glimt

