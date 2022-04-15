Air Peace Relaunches Dubai Service with Promo Fare

Chinedu Eze

Nigeria’s leading airline, Air Peace, has re-launched direct flights from Lagos and Abuja to Dubai, United Arab Emirates, at a promo fare of N325, 000 for a return economy flight.

Spokesman of the airline, Stanley Olisa, in a statement said Air Peace has also introduced twice-a-week Abuja-Johannesburg-Abuja connection as well as once-a-week Abuja-Dubai-Abuja flights.

He said: “Passengers in Abuja can now fly Air Peace directly to Dubai and Johannesburg in South Africa. We have also introduced an amazing promo fare of N325,000 for a return economy flight to Dubai. The promo would elapse on May 31, 2022, and Dubai travellers are encouraged to take advantage of this offer.”

It also stressed that Air Peace would continue to expand its route network strategically, adding more connections, and consistently modernising its fleet to ease the burden of travel for Africans.

The airline also disclosed that Malabo, Equatorial Guinea capital, is being

considered as the next route along with others that would be made public soon.

Air Peace leads the industry with 20 domestic routes, seven regional routes and two international destinations, while it operates an increasing modern fleet of 35 aircraft, including five brand new E195-E2s and five Airbus 320s.

