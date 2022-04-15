A Praise Jam for Easter





Vanessa Obioha

The first Easter edition of the gospel music concert Praise Jam will be held today at the Eko Convention Centre in Victoria Island, Lagos. Leading radio stations, Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, under the auspices of AIM Group, said that the Easter edition is an opportunity for Lagosians to celebrate Easter holidays in grand style with their favourite gospel artists.



The concert, which is entitled ‘The Resurrection’, promises to feature live musical performances from the likes of Mercy Chinwo, Tope Alabi, Tim Godfrey, Akpororo, BJ Sax, Emma Oh My God, Mike Abdul, Chioma Jesus, and D.J. Ofure while Kenny Blaq would serve as the host.

Speaking on the launch, the Chief Executive Officer of Cool FM, Wazobia FM, and Nigeria Info, Serge Noujaim noted that the rationale behind the event is to create a platform that encourages Lagosians to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ collectively.

“We as a formidable radio group understand the need for Nigerians, particularly Lagosians, to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ in a grand style. This is because we believe that this is a creative way of promoting the concept of love and togetherness which are part of the fundamental components required to sustain the corporate existence of Nigeria as a whole. It is on this backdrop that we collectively decided to hold the first Easter edition of the Praise Jam Concert to allow Lagosians to celebrate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ in elegance,” he said.

The Praise Jam Concert is a first-class musical event that is built to contribute to the growth and development of the Nigerian entertainment industry through the creative celebration of the Easter holidays.

