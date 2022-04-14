Osinbajo to Supporters: Avoid Negativity Contrary to My Vision

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja



Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, yesterday, warned his various support groups to avoid any kind of negativity that was not in line with his vision and temperament.

Osinbajo, who declared his intention to contest for president in 2023 on Monday, said while he was committed to civil and reasoned discourse and debates in the next few weeks, he frowned at any negative comment or statement from support groups.

The vice-president, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu, said he remained focused on his job, while seeking the ticket of the party.

“Our attention has been called to certain off-key representation of the Vice President, going to the media to assert opinions that run contrary to his views and persona,” the statement stated.

Osinbajo explained that he had been a loyal, dependable and hardworking partner in delivering the progressive promise of people centered good governance, devoid of guile, in the past seven years.

He, therefore, called on the media and journalists to reach out to his office to ascertain the accreditation status of representatives of various support groups that have since sprung up across the country in his support.

The vice-president stated: “While we appreciate the spontaneous support for the Vice President and the willingness of these supporters to express themselves in the media, there have been various representatives that have gone to the media as aides of the VP or his representatives, who were wrongly tagged so.

“We hope the media will be circumspect in tagging these voices, and carefully vet these claims in the future. We are committed to civil and reasoned discourse and debates, in the next few weeks, and must avoid any kind of negativity that is not in line with the vision and temperament of the vice-president.”

