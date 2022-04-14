Lagos Food Bank Initiative Partners Nutzy Peanuts

In a bid to bring hunger to zero point, promote good health and well-being, which automatically enhance quality learning, the Lagos Food Bank Initiative has partnered Nutzy Peanuts Butter to feed about 250,000 malnourished and indigent children in every low-cost private nursery and primary school in Lagos.

Speaking at the launch of the partnership, themed “Buy a jar, feed a child campaign” by Food Bank and Nutzy Peanut CSR Initiative, in Lagos, Chief Executive Officer/Founder of Lagos Food Bank Initiative, Mr Michael Sunbola, said the 250,000 target was the initiative’s short term goal while its long term goal was to feed at least 250,000,000 pupils in Lagos

According to Sunbola, “We understand that most children go to school empty stomachs. So we took it upon ourselves to feed them three times every week, That is Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays as part of our school’s feeding programme.

“We buy Nutzy Peanut Butter from our partner- Ajrena Foods Ltd, at a reduced cost, which helps to fix malnutrition in children. You know we can’t achieve quality education when school pupils are hungry, despite every other thing put in place.”

Also speaking, the Head, Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR), Ajrena Foods Ltd, Serena Ramnani, said the essence of the collaboration was to ensure every child in Lagos gets a pack of Nutzy Peanut Butter, manufactured to fix malnutrition in children.

She said: ‘The whole idea is when an adult consumers buy a jar of Nutzy Creamy, it automatically means a free sachet of peanut butter for a child in Lagos. So the more people buy a jar of Nutzy Peanut Butter, the greater the number of children that will get our free sachet of peanut butter.”

