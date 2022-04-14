CCB, Mining Cadastre, Collaborate to Senstise Staff on 14 Code Guidelines

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

The Code of Conduct Bureau (CCB), has with the Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) to collaborate and sensitise its staff on the 14 Code of Conduct Bureau guidelines.

Chairman of the bureau, Prof. Isa Mohammed, made this known while presenting the Director-General of MCO, Mr Obadiah Nkom, an award of honour in Abuja.

Mohammed, represented by Prof. Samuel Ogundare, a member of the bureau hinted that it became necessary to collaborate with MCO to sensitise its staff.

Mohammed noted that most MDAs officers were only aware of “Asset Declaration” among the 14 guidelines, adding that MCO had recently released some of its staff to participate in the sensitisation programme organised by the bureau for public officers.

According to him, some of the code of conduct guidelines include, a public officer avoiding conflict of interest, abuse of office, bribery and corruption among others.

Responding, Nkom said that MCO would collaborate more with the bureau to move the country forward, stating: “I feel challenged with this award, it is a call for more work and dedication to the service of our land; I see this award as a reflection of work, we must be ambassador of code of conduct.

