Bill to Establish Federal Medical Centre Gwarzo for Second Reading

Juliet Akoje in Abuja.

The House of Representatives has passed for second reading the bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Medical Centre Gwarzo for the provision of medical administration and for other medical related matters.

The Bill which was sponsored by Hon. Musa Umar Garo was read for the first time on the floor of the House on Thursday March 24

Garo while leading the debate stressed that the Bill seeks to provide a legal framework to Establish the Federal Medical Centre Gwarzo,Kano State, to develop and offer health needs of the members of the constituency and the state at large.

He said the people of Gwarzo local Government Area in Kano State were in dire need of this proposed medical facility

He also said members of the area had continued to witness shortfall in their medical treatment adding that this Bill if supported by the House will further complement other existing medical facilities in the state and will provide the medical services needed.

The bill seeks to equip, maintain and operate the medical centre so as to provide facilities for diagnosis, curative and rehabilitative services in medical treatment, construct, equip, maintain and operate the centre with proper staff, technicians, doctors and nurses.

“Operate such clinics, out-patient departments, laboratories, research or experimental stations like other institutions for the efficient functioning of the medical centre and ensure that medical standards provided at all establishments under its control, the standard of treatment and cure provided for patients at those establishments do not fall below those usually provided by similar establishments of international repute”.

It also seeks to provide the general policies and guidelines relating to major expansion programmes of the medical centre, provide facilities for the training of medical students of associate institutions and establish the centre of world class standard with modern facilities and technically equipped personnel.

The lawmaker emphasized that the bill will provide a platform which shall improve the quality of Medical Services received by the good people of Gwarzo Federal Constituency and neighboring communities.

“improve access to medical services by women and children in Gwarzo, neighbouring communities and bridge the manpower deficit being experienced in our local health facilities in the area, reduce maternal/child mortality rate within Wase in particular and Nigeria in general and provide employment opportunities and thereby accelerate socio-economic development to the host community of the Federal Medical Centre”

