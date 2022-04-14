Akpabio Inaugurates Educational Projects in Bayelsa Communities

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa

The Minister of Niger Delta Affairs(MNDA), Senator Godswill Akpabio, said the construction of educational facilities in communities in Bayelsa State is geared towards increasing the existing educational infrastructure in the Niger Delta region and thus improve access to qualitative basic education.

The minister spoke during the inauguration of blocks of classrooms and other educational facilities in three communities of Otuan, Oguama and Kininimi in Southern Ijaw and Nembe Local Government Areas of Bayelsa state.

Represented by a Director in the MNDA, Joy Badrerin, he said the inauguration was a further demonstration of the federal government’s unflinching commitment to redressing the inequalities pervasive in the Niger Delta region.

He said: “At this juncture, let me assure you that the ministry is continuously seeking better and faster ways of delivering on its mandate.

“In pursuance of its statutory mandate, the ministry commenced the construction of quick win intervention projects in all nine states of the Niger Delta region as an alleviative approach to the quick development of social infrastructure in the region.

“It is important to note that in all, two similar projects will also be inaugurated in Ogua ama and kiminimi in Nembe Local Government Area,” he said.

“It is heartwarming to note that all aspects of the project construction were awarded to indigenous and local contractors with the construction process bringing benefits through the employment opportunities created for the youth of host and neighbouring communities.

“It is appropriate that this kind gesture by government to improve the quality of life of its people is reciprocated by the community commitment to put the facility to good use, safeguard and co-maintaining it as necessary. Government on its part will continue to compliment this effort,” he added.

Akpabio said all the projects were completed within the 2020 budget calendar year and form part of the gains and achievements recorded under the infrastructure Agenda of the federal government under the leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari .

He equally thanked the Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, saying the ministry has enjoyed cooperation and support from his leadership.

Speaking on behalf of the beneficiary communities, Chief Odogwu Daniel, expressed appreciation to the Ministry and Federal Government.

Also speaking, Ogini Experience, the Oguama Palace Secretary, who represented King Ene Obamema, said the community was excited as this was first project that ministry of Niger Delta has brought to them.

He said: “We know now that government has brought this project to us , the remaining part is left for us for us is to maintain, anyone that is beyond us, we will let the government know because we cannot keep this project to be like that , we have to maintain it to the standard that we can.”

Share this: Facebook

Reddit

Twitter

Print

Pinterest

Email

WhatsApp

Skype

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pocket

Telegram

