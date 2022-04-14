18-year-old Holidaymaker Electrocuted While Charging Phone in Delta

Sylvester Idowu in Warri

An 18-year-old man, Chibuike Emmanuel, was last Tuesday night electrocuted while charging his iPhone 8 at Ozobo in Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

The victim, who was brought from Lagos to spend his holiday in Ozobo, was said to have died at about 5 p.m. in the residence of her mother’s friend.

THISDAY exclusively gathered that the incident was reported to the police by the deceased mother’s friend, Arumuwa Blessings, at about 7 p.m. last Tuesday.

It was learnt that the deceased, who was brought from Lagos by her mum’s friend on holiday, while charging his phone was electrocuted.

“The deceased, 18, who was on holiday with his mother’s friend, Arumuwa Blessings, of Idheze road, Ozobo, reported that at about 1700hrs, her friend’s son, Chibuike Emmanuel, who she brought from Lagos to Ozobo on holidays died while lying on the floor charging his phone,” security sources said.

The deceased was said to be charging a phone, placed on his chest and slept off resulting in the electrocution.

It was learnt that the deceased was rushed to Okeleke hospital for resuscitation, but was confirmed dead and body evacuated and deposited at Bromic private mortuary, Ozobo while police are awaiting autopsy report.

Meanwhile, the Delta State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Edafe Bright, confirmed the incident.

